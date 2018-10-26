Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s vs. University School of Milwaukee, at Prairie, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington at Westosha Central, Paddock Lake, 7 p.m.; DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Hilbert, at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1) at WIAA State Championships, The Ridges G.C., Wisconsin Rapids: Division 1 boys race, noon; Division 1 girls race, 1:45 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, swimming competition, 2 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Delavan-Darien, 11 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments