Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Oak Creek. DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West at Waterford. DIVISION 4 — Sheboygan Falls at St. Catherine’s, Kenosha Bradford H.S. DIVISION 6 — Racine Lutheran at Mineral Point.

Boys volleyball — WIAA REGIONALS (all matches 7 p.m.): Horlick at Case; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Waukesha South at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Kenosha Bradford, diving competition, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments