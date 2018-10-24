Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower, 4 p.m. DIVISION 4 — St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Milton, at Oregon, 5 p.m. DIVISION 3 — Prairie vs. Living Word Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Randolph, at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

