HIGH SCHOOL
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Tuesday through Wednesday
No events scheduled.
Thursday
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Waterford.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Wilmot; Waterford at Union Grove; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Burlington at The Clash XVII Tournament, Rochester, Minn., 4 p.m.; Waterford at Kaukauna Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Boys swimming — Horlick at South Milwaukee Invitational, South Milwaukee M.S., 6 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Stoughton Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Stockbridge, 2:45 p.m.; NICOLE ELLIS CLASSIC (at Milwaukee Messmer): Horlick vs. Milwaukee South, 5:15 p.m.; HANK RAYMONDS CLASSIC (at Milwaukee Pius XI): St. Catherine’s vs. Elkhorn, 4:45 p.m.
Girls basketball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Case at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 10 a.m.; Burlington at The Clash XVII Tournament, Rochester, Minn., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Kaukauna Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming — Case at Bulldog Invitational, Cedarburg, 1 p.m.; Horlick at South Milwaukee Invitational, South Milwaukee M.S., 11 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, 8 a.m.
Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op, Waterford at Emerald Classic, Waterford, 10 a.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
No events scheduled.
Wednesday
Men’s basketball — Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — North Park at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Men’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Northwood at UW-Parkside, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
No events scheduled.
Saturday
Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State, 2 p.m.; Millikin at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State, noon; Millikin at Carthage, 5 p.m.
