HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Wednesday Boys basketball — MILWAUKEE BUCKS PREP SERIES (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee): Horlick vs. Arrowhead, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball — North Park at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.

