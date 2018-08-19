Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Brian Schroeder Memorial Case Invitational. Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Case and Prairie courts, 8:30 a.m.

