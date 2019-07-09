Sarah Busey is going to the big one.
In a United States Golf Association sectional qualifying tournament at The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison, Ill., the Racine golfer carded a 1-under-par 71 Tuesday and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
Busey, who recently completed her sophomore year at Santa Clara (Calif.) University, had four birdies and three bogeys and tied for fourth with Julia Potter-Bobb of Indianapolis. The top five finishers advance to the U.S. Women's Amateur Aug. 5 through 11 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.
Busey shot 1-under 35 on the front nine and even-par 36 on the back, but her round didn’t start well. She opened with a bogey on her first hole after hitting her tee shot onto a tree root and punching out with her putter.
She quickly got back on track, making birdies on the 497-yard, par-5 fifth hole and 146-yard, par-3 eighth hole.
“My birdie putts on front nine were pretty lengthy and that helped me get some momentum going,” Busey said.
She opened the back nine with another bogey, but played even on the back, with the help of a key par on the final hole.
“I had a really great par save on 18 (391 yard, par-4),” she said. “I had to get up and down and made a 10-foot putt (for par). That was my best putt of day.
“I was pretty sure I would need to be under par (to qualify). I knew it was a strong field.”
Then she had to wait for around 2½ hours before finding out she made it.
“That got pretty nerve-wracking,” she said. “I prepared myself for a playoff, then when the scores came up, I was so excited.
“(The U.S. Amateur) should be a great experience.”
Ami Gianchandani of Watchung, N.J., Auston Kim of St. Augustine, Fla., and Courtney Dow of Frisco, Texas, tied for first at 70.
WSGA SENIOR MATCH PLAY: Ramiro Romo of Norway reached the Senior Division semifinals of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Match Play Championship at Watertown Country Club with three victories.
Romo beat John Golden of Sun Prairie 2 up in the first round Monday, then beat Dave Ullenberg of Brown Deer in 21 holes in the second round and Bill Schneider of Appleton 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
In the semifinals Wednesday, Romo will face 2017 champion Kevin Cahill of Waukesha, who won two close matches Tuesday.
Paul Zarek of Burlington reached the Senior quarterfinals, but lost in 19 holes to Robert Gregorski of Menasha. Another Burlington golfer, Marv Nelson, lost 8 and 7 to Zarek in the second round.
In the Super Senior Division, Bruce Hansen of Racine qualified fifth, but lost 2 and 1 in the first round to John Hogan of Hazelhurst.
