Sarah Busey is tied for 12th Monday after shooting a 6-over-par 79 at the Badger Mutual Insurance Women’s Amateur Tournament in Glendale. Busey is one stroke behind the three golfers tied for ninth.
Bobbi Stricker, of Cherokee C.C., leads the field after she dominated the links at Brown Deer Park Golf Course. Stricker shot a 7-inder-par 66 and was one of five golfers to shoot even-par or below in the first round.
The tournament concludes Tuesday.
