It’s hard for anyone to remember where they were 18 years ago, but I remember where I was on May 20, 2001.
I was at the Bradley Center for the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
Having just graduated from eighth grade, I was preparing for my freshman year at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee and hoping to make the freshman soccer and basketball teams.
That summer, I watched as the Bucks, led by the big three of Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell, made it to the Eastern Conference finals.
But on May 20, I was worried about them beating the Hornets.
I remember my dad bought tickets to the game for the family, second row from the top, but I didn’t mind. I just wanted to be in the building for Game Seven.
It was unusual for my dad to make such an impulse purchase, so I thanked him and asked him why he bought the tickets.
“It’s Game 7,” he said. “You never known when your team is going to be home for Game 7.”
And the Bucks haven’t been home for a Game 7 since.
The Bucks hadn’t won a playoff series since they beat the Hornets in Game 7 that year. That streak finally ended after the they defeated the Detroit Pistons 127-104 on Monday night, snapping one of the longest droughts among current teams in the NBA.
The only Buck remaining from that 2001 team is assistant coach Darvin Ham, who was a player at that time.
The Bucks, led by the new big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe, won an NBA-best 60 games, which means if they get to a Game 7, say maybe in the NBA Finals, it will be in Milwaukee.
But first they must get past the Boston Celtics, who knocked them out of the playoffs last year in seven games. The Bucks defeated the Celtics twice in three games this season, but each matchup was close down the stretch.
After some recent games, I asked some of the current Bucks players, “What were you doing in May 2001?”
Here are their answers:
Pat Connaughton
“I was 8 years old. In May, I was definitely playing baseball. Being 8, I was probably in AA which would have been right after T-ball but right before little league. Knowing myself, and based from my coaches from back in Arlington, Mass., where I grew up, you’d probably often find me on the field throwing the ball as high as I could directly in the air and then finding a way to catch it. That was what was most known about me. I was somewhere on the baseball field trying to work on my arm strength and just work on my game.”
Brook Lopez
“Was I in seventh grade then? I can’t remember honestly. I was probably in school in Fresno, California. I don’t know if I was doing anything important. It might have been volleyball season.”
Tony Snell
“I was probably in LA, I was probably on the court. I was probably 10 years old.”
Sterling Brown
“I was 6 years old. I was probably somewhere hanging out with my friends or something, living in Chicago.
DJ Wilson
“I think I was 4 years old. I was in California, I think I was living in the Bay Area. Probably in preschool. I don’t remember what I was doing.”
Bonzie Colson II
“I was 5 years old in New Bedford, Mass., where I’m from. My dad was coaching Boston College at the time. And I was just a little kid, looking up to guys like Jared Dudley, Troy Bell, Craig Smith and those guys who played at BC. I was young and playing basketball, just learning the game and being around guys that wanted to be in NBA.”
