Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit-stop Saturday, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

The Indiana native beat Justin Haley by 1.717 seconds.

“I have dreamed of coming to this race track and just getting to race here,” Briscoe said. “To win here is unbelievable. I can’t put it into words. To get our sponsors in victory lane and driving for Stewart-Haas at Indianapolis. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Noah Gragson was third.

Allmendinger and Cindric faded to fourth and fifth after battling and bumping hard over the final few laps when the top three cars were within a second of one another.

It’s Briscoe’s second straight win, his third in the last four races and fifth of the season. And he celebrated another Stewart-Haas Racing victory by climbing the fence even though the stands were empty at the massive speedway.