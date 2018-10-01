MILWAUKEE — After a thrilling 3-1 victory on Monday over the vaunted Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Milwaukee Brewers will have time to prepare for their next opponent, which means manager Craig Counsell will be doing a lot of thinking.
Baseball managers are used to fans, players and reporters second guessing their decisions and Counsell understands it goes with the territory..
“It’s always judged by the results,” Counsell said. “That’s the fun of baseball. The second guessing is baseball.”
There is usually plenty of those. How long should the starting pitcher have stayed in the game? What reliever should have been put in a game and when?
If the reliever gives up a run, the starting pitcher should have stayed in, Counsell said. If the starting pitcher gives up a run, the starter should have been pulled.
“We don’t know how the games are going to go,” Counsell said. “We had a nice plan before the series (against the Detroit Tigers) and we had a nice plan (on Saturday) if the game would’ve went a different way. But we had to do everything we could do to win the game. Things change after every game and you’re open to that.”
Counsell said as a manager, you have to put the team in a position to, “be at your strongest in the most important games,” and some decisions, particularly with pitching, have to be made ahead of time.
“Not every decision is easy and there are game situations that could make it a little stickier, but there are some that are pretty clear cut,” Counsell said.
‘Not the last game’
Now that the Brewers have home-field advantage during the National League Division Series, who will take the mound during the game on Thursday becomes a major question.
On Sunday against the Tigers, Counsell said he was planning contingencies and reminding himself, “this is not the last game.”
“You have to strategize with that in mind and play with that in mind,” Counsell said. “There’s scenarios that have to be considered.”
The Brewers ended up whipping the Tigers 11-0, allowing them to play a 163rd regular-season game. That came Monday when the Brewers won the National League’s Central Division championship with a 3-1 victory over the Cubs.
Against Detroit, Counsell saved relief pitchers Cory Knebel, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, and walked into Wrigley Field with fresh aces in his pocket.
“Our depth is what’s been valuable,” Counell said. “And we feel like it’s helped us and allowed us (to win games) and there’s been nights where that doesn’t happen.”
During the course of a game, Counsell said he has a great deal on his mind. He thinks about the flow of a game, the score, who’s coming up in the lineup, and who the Brewers have coming up in the lineup.
All of those questions are running constantly through his mind and the answers change moment to moment, especially when it comes to who’s on the mound.
One of those decisions was against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 24, when the Brewers were up 4-0 in the eighth inning. But the Reds had the bases loaded with second baseman, and current Brewers killer Scooter Gennett at the plate.
Counsell looked to Jeffress to clean up the mess.
“He’s been so good all year, it’s kind of an easy call,” Counsell said after the game against the Reds. “You have to go with him.”
Jeffress got Gennett out and pitched a shutout ninth inning.
Counsell said Jeffress will continue to be put on the mound during some of the most clutch moments this month.
“I plan on having him get big outs,” Counsell said about Jeffress. “And I think we’ve been pretty clear that just sticking him in the ninth inning is not something we’re going to do with him and Josh (Hader), when they’re available.”
A great deal does into who Counsell decides to use.
Factors like whose coming up in the lineup and which pitcher has the most rest play a key role in deciding who’s going to get called upon by Counsell.
“When they’re both available, who’s coming up in the lineup is probably going to be most important,” Counsell said. “Availability always matters. These guys can’t pitch everyday as much as some people think they can.”
Now the Brewers will wait to learn who their opponent will be in the game between the Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.
And Counsell and the rest of the coaching staff will likely have a plan for either team.
