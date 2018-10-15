Try 1 month for 99¢

Racine boxer Breeon Carothers Jr. brought home a championship last week from the National Elite Eastern Qualifier at Chattanooga, Tenn.

Carothers, 16, won all four of his bouts in the 132-pound junior division. He defeated Jonathan Lopez of Orlando, Fla., 4-1, Richard Colbert Jr. of Atlanta 5-0, Darius Ward of Cincinnati 4-1, and Robert Gomez of Dade City, Fla. 5-0.

The young boxer now will train in Puerto Rico for the Elite and Youth National Championships, which takes place in Utah in December.

