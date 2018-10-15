Racine boxer Breeon Carothers Jr. brought home a championship last week from the National Elite Eastern Qualifier at Chattanooga, Tenn.
Carothers, 16, won all four of his bouts in the 132-pound junior division. He defeated Jonathan Lopez of Orlando, Fla., 4-1, Richard Colbert Jr. of Atlanta 5-0, Darius Ward of Cincinnati 4-1, and Robert Gomez of Dade City, Fla. 5-0.
The young boxer now will train in Puerto Rico for the Elite and Youth National Championships, which takes place in Utah in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.