Breeon Carothers Jr. of Racine almost brought home a championship in his first international tournament appearance Sunday.
Carothers, 15, won a silver medal at 60 kilograms (132 pounds) in the 15-16 age division at the Junior Nations Cup tournament held in Vrbas, Serbia. About 30 countries were represented in the tournament that ran Wednesday through Sunday.
Carothers had four matches in the tournament, all against boxers from eastern Europe or former Soviet republics.
He won each of his first three bouts on 5-0 decisions, beating Alpaj Demirov of Macedonia in the first round, Giorgi Gegetchkori of Georgia in the quarterfinals and Meyrzan Aydar of Kazakhstan in the semifinals.
In the championship bout, against Sultan Babahonov of Kazakhstan, Carothers lost a 3-2 decision.
Carothers, who will soon begin his sophomore year at Park High School and will turn 16 in September, was coming off a championship in the 132-pound division of the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics, held June 26-30 at Charleston, W.Va.
