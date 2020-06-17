Bowling: Zeitz heads Hall of Fame class

Al Zeitz Jr.

Zeitz, who turned 43 on June 1, became a father for the first time on May 5 when his wife of nearly four years, Jessica, gave birth to Allen Charles Zeitz III.

Joining the Hall of Fame was the furthest thing from his mind until he received a call from GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman and the nominees were posted at www.racinebowling.org on June 8.

“People had been hinting at it, but when I got the call, it caught me by surprise,” said the laid-back Zeitz, who works in the warehouse at Thermal Transfer. “It made me feel old.”

When you talk about bowling in Racine, Zeitz’s name is bound to come up early in the conversation. Zeitz is the most accomplished league bowler in city history and has been bowling at a high level since he was 15, when he first subbed in his dad’s league at Castle Lanes.

He bypassed his junior eligibility and joined the league fulltime in the 1993-94 season. He rolled his first 300 game on Oct. 23, 1993, using a borrowed ball, and at the time, he was just the third teenager to roll a 300 game in Racine. He finished that season with a 197 average, a sign of things to come.