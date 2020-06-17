Bowling: Zeitz heads Hall of Fame class

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all facets of life, including, and especially, bowling.
Bowling centers were closed for two months because of the global health crisis and although they have finally been able to reopen with some remaining limitations, other gatherings had to be postponed or canceled outright.
The Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame unfortunately has met that fate.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anyone going into the Hall. It may be a small group, but the quality of the class of 2020 is unbeatable.
Al Zeitz Jr., one of the best bowlers in Racine since his teen years, heads this year’s Hall of Fame class, going in the Hall in his first year of eligibility in the Skill category.
Joining Zeitz in the Hall are Mike Balcer in the Meritorious category and Stephanie Schwartz in the Youth category.
In addition to the Hall of Fame inductees, the GRA USBC has named its male, female, senior and youth Bowlers of the Year and male and female Bowlers of the Decade (2010-2011 through 2019-2020 seasons).
All of this year’s honorees will be recognized in person at next year’s Hall of Fame/Bowler Appreciation Dinner.
Here are profiles of the three Hall of Fame inductees. Information is from Journal Times archives and nomination forms submitted to the Hall of Fame committee:
Al Zeitz Jr.
Zeitz, who turned 43 on June 1, became a father for the first time on May 5 when his wife of nearly four years, Jessica, gave birth to Allen Charles Zeitz III.
Joining the Hall of Fame was the furthest thing from his mind until he received a call from GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman and the nominees were posted at www.racinebowling.org on June 8.
“People had been hinting at it, but when I got the call, it caught me by surprise,” said the laid-back Zeitz, who works in the warehouse at Thermal Transfer. “It made me feel old.”
When you talk about bowling in Racine, Zeitz’s name is bound to come up early in the conversation. Zeitz is the most accomplished league bowler in city history and has been bowling at a high level since he was 15, when he first subbed in his dad’s league at Castle Lanes.
He bypassed his junior eligibility and joined the league fulltime in the 1993-94 season. He rolled his first 300 game on Oct. 23, 1993, using a borrowed ball, and at the time, he was just the third teenager to roll a 300 game in Racine. He finished that season with a 197 average, a sign of things to come.
He obviously didn’t stop there. Zeitz kept racking up the perfect games and 800 series, and reached a pinnacle in the 2000-2001 season by setting a USBC record for most 300s in a season with 20. The record was broken 10 years later, but his city record of 18 300s still stands.
Zeitz also held the GRA USBC record for most 800 series in a season (12 in 2012-13) until Tyronn Dyess had 18 800s in 2017-2018. Zeitz’s high series is 876, second-best in city history behind John Schroeder Sr.’s 878, and Zeitz has rolled three of the 10 best series in Racine history.
Zeitz has 123 perfect games, more than 80 800 series and 16 299 games. His high season average was 251 (2012-2013).
In tournament play, he has two GRA USBC scratch all-events titles and one scratch singles title. At the state level, he has not won a title, but he led scratch all-events in the 2008 Wisconsin State Bowling Association Open Championships for a couple months after shooting an 844 series with a 299 game, and rolled a 759 series that included a 300 game in 2009.
Zeitz, who had back surgery last year, said all those highlights are nice to have, but he has one thing he really wants and has never had.
“Something I wanted was for me and dad to get a city doubles title,” Zeitz said. “I think we wanted it too much; we tried too hard and it didn’t happen.”
Mike Balcer
Balcer, 58, got his call to the Hall from Chapman at an unusual time.
“I was on the first tee,” Balcer said.
But he was happy to find out he’s in the Hall.
“People have talked about me coaching for so long,” Balcer said. “I was surprised when Red called me.”
Balcer helping coach youth leagues with Debi Schwartz at Hillside Lanes about 25 years ago, working with the likes of Scott Salinas and Greg Brooks.
After his kids grew out of junior leagues, he moved over to Castle Lanes, helping with junior leagues and working with Chapman, the head of the Park High School club bowling program, as coach of the Panthers’ girls’ team. The girls had plenty of success under Balcer, with the team or individual bowlers going to the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships virtually every year since the tournament began more than a decade ago.
It didn’t hurt that Balcer coached three of the best girls bowlers in Racine, let alone the state.
Katie Zwiefelhofer, a Hall of Fame Youth inductee last year, finished fifth at state as a senior and Stephanie Schwartz, this year’s Youth inductee led Park to a state team title as a freshman in 2011 and a runner-up finish in 2013.
Caitlin Mertins was the last of the big three, winning the state girls singles title as a senior in 2018 by winning four matches in the stepladder final. Interestingly, Balcer didn’t coach Mertins that season; he stepped down as Panthers coach after the 2017 season.
Park’s state titles aren’t necessarily his biggest highlights as a coach for Balcer, who works in sales with PT Solutions and owns and operates Sports of All Sorts in Racine.
“It was an honor to coach them and watch them all grow up,” Balcer said.
Stephanie Schwartz
Schwartz knew the Youth category was started just last year and her former teammate Zwiefelhofer and friend Ryan Zagar were the first inductees. Schwartz was happy to join them in the Hall.
“I thought it was pretty cool they started it last year and it’s cool I got a chance to be inducted so soon,” said Schwartz, who is living and working in Nacogdoches, Texas.
There was probably little doubt Schwartz would be one of the first few Youth inductees. She has the credentials already to be in any Hall of Fame, even though she turns just 24 on July 5.
Her youth bowling career, from middle school through college, is unmatched by anyone in Racine, male or female.
She won the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin Middle School state girls’ singles title and a few years later won the state High School girls’ singles title, the only girl to accomplish the feat.
She won her high school title in dramatic fashion in 2014, striking out in the 10th frame to tie the championship match against Brittany Burgess of Fond du Lac at 237-237, then won 46-38 in a two-frame rolloff. The title also gave Schwartz another first as she joined brother David as the only brother and sister to win state high school singles titles.
Behind Schwartz, Park won the state high school team title in 2011 (her freshman year) and the Panthers finished second, third and fifth the other three years. She was second in girls’ singles as a sophomore.
Schwartz’s other highlights are too numerous to mention, but she has had some big accomplishments after high school.
She was a member of Junior Team USA for three years; she won nine medals, including five golds in 2017, at the Pabcon Youth Championships and three medals at the World Youth Championships; and she had two 300 games and numerous 700 series as a youth bowler.
Her collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin was nothing short of spectacular. She was National Tenpin Coaches Association Rookie of the Year in 2015 and followed that with NTCA national Player of the Year honors in 2016 and leading the Ladyjacks to the NCAA Division I national championship.
She was the first Division I player to be a first-team All-American four straight years and she capped her college career by winning the USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championship in 2018.
Schwartz turned pro and is on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour, making the cut in her first four tournaments last year, but this year’s tour schedule was canceled because of the pandemic.
She stays busy, however, as a volunteer assistant coach at SFA and teaching second grade in the SFA Charter School.
Winning the NCAA championship in 2016, the first in any sport for SFA, stands out as her crowning achievement so far.
“It was so awesome to be a part of that,” Schwartz said.
Other GRA USBC awards
Here are the Bowler of the Year honorees by the GRA USBC for the 2019-2020 season:
MALE BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Zagar.
FEMALE BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Nancy Jeter.
SENIOR MALE BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Ken Vioski.
SENIOR FEMALE BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Georgette Albert.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Kaleb Babington.
YOUTH BOYS’ BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Brett Brohelden.
YOUTH GIRLS’ BOWLER OF THE YEAR: McKenzie Mattice.
MALE BOWLER OF THE DECADE: Scott Salinas.
FEMALE BOWLER OF THE DECADE: Georgette Albert.
