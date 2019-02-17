Ryan Zagar cleaned up in the recently-completed Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Zagar won three Division 1 (scratch) titles in the annual tournament, winning all-events with 2,171 pins, winning doubles (with partner Riley Smith) with 1,435 pins and helping Ron’s Sports Bar X’s 2 win the team title with 3,291. Other members of the team were Smith, Brandon Lipari, Gregg Brooks and Scott Salinas.
Zagar rolled a 300 game during doubles.
The other Division 1 winner was Jeff Floyd, who took singles with 771. Zagar finished second (738).
In Division 2, Georgette Albert won just one title, but had a great tournament. She won the Division 2 singles title with 732, rolling a scratch 730 series, and she rolled a scratch 711 in team event. She finished second in Division 1 all-events (2,112).
Other Division 2 champions were 1175 Sport Park (Bryan Storbeck, Chris Tyykila, Tim Hartmann, Tim Thilleman, Lipari) in team event with 3,068 and Billy Beckett and Mike Welter in doubles with 1,298.
In Division 3, John Dolnik matched Zagar with three titles, winning singles with 651, doubles (with partner Reid Blake) with 1,191 and helping Resurgence win team event with 2,878. Other team members are Jim Rigney, Roy Riddle, Mike Bagnall and Blake.
Alberto Diaz won senior all-events with 2,029.
Complete results are available online at www.racinebowling.org.
Prize checks will be distributed at a later date.
- The Greater Racine Area USBC annual membership meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Castle Lanes. Election of officers and directors for three-year terms will be the main item on the agenda.
Director candidate forms are available at all association bowling centers (Castle, The Lanes, Hillside, Old Settler’s) or at www.racinebowling.org.
Any interested parties should return the form to association manager Glenn Chapman, 1410 Harrington Drive, Racine, WI 53405, or e-mail the form to rbaworks4u@aol.com or twored300@att.net
