Jenny Wonders could join her famous father as the winner of a United States Bowling Congress eagle.
Wonders, the daughter of USBC Hall of Fame member Rich Wonders, put herself in position for an eagle of her own last week at the USBC Open in Las Vegas.
Jenny Wonders, a Racine native who now lives in Roscoe, Ill., rolled 628 in Regular Division team event, 651 in Regular doubles and 597 in Standard Division singles for an all-events total of 1,876, which leads the Standard Division (bowlers with averages of 156 to 175).
Wonders has a three-pin lead on Vicente Ada of Bellmawr, N.J. (1,873).
Wonders, who won the Racine County Bowling Classic earlier this month, has some time to wait — the tournament runs through July 8.
Also at the Open, Cotie Holbek of Burlington and his doubles partner, Steven Fisher of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., remain in the Regular doubles lead with 1,478. If Holbek holds on, he will win an eagle for the second straight year. He won Regular singles last year.
• Katie Zwiefelhofer of Racine won the Badger Queens Tournament for the second time in three years, winning three matches in the stepladder final May 5 at Dream Lanes in Madison.
Zwiefelhofer, who also won the 2017 Queens title, was the No. 3 qualifier going into the stepladder finals, which also included Waterford’s Jessica Storm as the No. 4 seed.
Storm beat fifth seed Mattie Brandos of Milwaukee 198-197 in the first match, then Zwiefelhofer beat Storm 247-204 in the second match. In the semifinal, Zwiefelhofer and No. 2 seed Nicole Burt of Sheboygan finished tied at 192 and Zwiefelhofer won a rolloff 60-40 to advance to the title match.
In the final, against top seed Janice Birschbach of Fond du Lac, Zwiefelhofer rolled to a 225-185 victory.
• Stephanie Schwartz of Racine finished 59th in the USBC Queens Tournament held May 15-21 in Wichita, Kan.
Schwartz was 44th after qualifying, but lost both of her matches in match play.
• In the Wisconsin State Bowling Association Open, which concluded May 5 at Weston Lanes in Wausau, two Racine County entries won championships.
The doubles team of Dave Gregor and Dane Wojciehowski of Wind Lake was a double winner, taking the Division 1 doubles title with 1,639 and the scratch title with 1,585.
In Division 1 singles, Donald Miller of Sturtevant won with a handicap total of 894.
