Bowling: Wegner earns Racine County Bowling Classic Senior title

Jim Wegner won six event titles at the Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships in January and will be receiving the GRA USBC Senior Bowler of the Year award at Monday’s Hall of Fame banquet.

How could it get any better in the 2020-21 bowling season for a man already in the GRA USBC Hall of Fame?

How about another championship?

Bowling in the Senior Division final of the Racine County Bowling Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove Friday night, the 56-year-old Wegner averaged 230.17 actual pinfall, the best of the night, and won the title by 38 points over runner-up Delbert Richards (1,433).

“I had a decent night,” Wegner said. “I had two opens all night and threw the ball well. I just didn’t score on one pair (of lanes), but I won three matches and bowled well the rest of the night.”

Wegner was fourth after last week’s qualifying at 1,281, a 213.5 average, but he came through Friday. He lost his first two matches, 246-236 to Richards and 210-206 to GRA USBC Hall of Famer Al Wallat, then started a strong run with a 279 third game to beat Chris Webb (213).