Bowling: Thoennes takes Men's Division lead, Beauchamp second

There was quite a bit of jockeying for position Wednesday in the first round of the Men’s Division of the Racine County Bowling Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

After the dust settled, Joe Thoennes stood atop the leaderboard after the first eight games of the Men’s final with a total of 2,067, which includes an actual pinfall of 1,887 and 180 bonus points for winning six of his eight matches. Thoennes had a high game of 268 in game six and a low of 192 in his final game to average 235.9.

Jeffery Beauchamp, who is second at 2,006, won all eight of his matches (240 bonus points) and was the only bowler in the field with every game above 200, but his pinfall of 1,766 (222 average) was 121 less than that of Thoennes.

Rich Pansch had a 300 game in his second game of his eight-game set and led the field for a short time, but cooled off a bit and finished with 1,848 pinfall (231 average) and 150 bonus points to sit in third place at 1,998. Just behind Pansch in fourth was Scott Salinas, who totaled 1,992 (1,842 pinfall, 150 bonus).

Al Zeitz Jr., a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, almost matched Pansch with a perfect game, but left a solid 7-pin on his 11th shot in game seven to settle for a 289. Zeitz is fifth overall (1,846-120—1,966).

The final eight-game round of the Men’s Division begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Old Settler’s.

The Women’s and Super Senior finals are Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Results are available online at www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic

