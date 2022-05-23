Bowling: Steimle sweeps stepladder final, wins Men's Division in Racine County Bowling Classic

While Racine County high school prom goers were partying at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove Saturday, Dan Steimle was doing a different type of celebrating just across the street at Old Settler’s Bowling Center.

Steimle pulled off victories against three of the area’s best bowlers in the stepladder final to win the Men’s Division of the Racine County Bowling Classic.

Steimle, the fourth seed for the stepladder, beat top qualifier Joe Thoennes 232-202 in the championship match.

Thoennes was dominant throughout match play, going 12-3-1 overall and 6-1-1 on Saturday (the tie came against Scott Salinas in the position round). Thoennes finished with a grand total of 4,101 (3,726 pinfall, 375 bonus) and was the top seed for the stepladder final.

Salinas, who moved up from fourth to second Saturday, went 2-5-1 in matches Saturday (7-8-1 overall) and finished 169 points behind Thoennes at 3,932 to be the second seed in the stepladder. Included in Salinas’ eight games Saturday was a 300 in his second match of the night. He also had the highest non-winning score of the night, 257, right after his 300.

Cotie Holbek, the top qualifier for match play, made the biggest move of the night in match play, going from 11th in the first eight games to third after 16 games. He had the highest pinfall of the night Saturday, 1,930, and went 6-2 in matches (9-7 overall) to finish at 3,927, just five behind Salinas, and claim the third seed.

Steimle was ninth in the match play standings after the first eight games of qualifying last Wednesday, but moved up to fourth with the third highest pinfall in the final eight games Saturday (1,825), along with going 6-2 for 180 bonus points, for a grand total of 3,895.

In the stepladder, however, Steimle turned on his game. He started by beating Holbek 247-180 in the first match, then he beat Salinas 236-221 in the semifinal.

In the final, Steimle kept steady and Thoennes couldn’t duplicate his match play success, giving Steimle the win and the trophy.

Complete results are available online at www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic

