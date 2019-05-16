Jenny Wonders almost regretted not warming up prior to the Women’s Division final of the Racine County Bowling Classic Thursday.
Wonders didn’t do her usual routine of bowling a couple games before she begins a tournament, and it showed early on during the final. But she took a deep breath, got back to basics and caught fire to finish strong and win her first title in the County Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Wonders, who won titles in two of the final three Hope Safehouse Match Game Tournaments in 2015 and 2017, finished with a total of 1,470 points on 1,350 pins and 120 bonus points for winning four of her six matches.
Danielle Gename, who started and finished well, totaled 1,374 and also won four of her six matches. Amy Gonzales, who won the first Classic women’s title in 2017 and also won the 2011 Hope Safehouse title, was third at 1,349 (3-3 record).
Defending Women’s champion Jessica Storm finished fifth at 1,183 (3-3).
Wonders, 34, opened the night with games of 178 and 208, both losses, and was starting to wonder what was going on.
“In the first two games, I didn’t bowl well,” Wonders said. “I missed a couple spares and I had a couple splits I couldn’t convert. I wasn’t throwing strikes — the lanes were kind of tight.
“Things were not going my way.”
That’s when Wonders decided to simplify things by relaxing and getting back to basics.
“I’m not 20 anymore, so it takes me longer to get rolling than it used to,” said Wonders, who has battled lupus for years and also had hip surgery in August 2015. “Once I got going a little more, I started to relax.
“I had to get back to getting it in the pocket and all of a sudden, I found my timing and rhythm and it got better from there.”
It certainly did. She shot her best game of the night, a 246, in her third game and won the match. She finished with games of 231, 245 and 242 for a three-game set of 718.
“Going into the fifth game, Danielle, Amy and I were close together (within 25 points of each other), so I wasn’t taking anything for granted,” Wonders said.
In game five, Wonders went against Gonzales and won 245-222, setting up a rematch in game six, the position round. Wonders won that match 242-198.
“I told her I don’t think I’ve beat her head-to-head,” Wonders said. “I remember times when she kicked my butt.”
Gename led the final through the first three games, winning her first two matches. She lost two straight, then won her final two to slip ahead of Gonzales, who lost her last two matches.
