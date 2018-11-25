Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

722 — Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens

WOMEN'S LEADERS

604 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens

LEAGUES

Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 642, Derek Quella 629, Kyle Kisner 258, Tanya Kisner 531, Dianna Mattice 490.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Darren Olson 688, John Brooks 682-248, Jill Kruschke 549-204, Amanda Mikula 500.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 631, Tim Hamilton 629, Mark Horne 237, Rhonda Eick 527, Emily Panyk 522, Stephanie Warner 204.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 547-205, Dan Squires 470, Nichole Pedrosa 406-166, Jill Geyer 373.

JUNIORS

The Lanes Junior/Majors — RJ Mattie 553-210, Elijah Solen 427, Sommerlee Boedicker 587, Ashley Trabert 586-232.

The Lanes Bumpers — Levi Cottingham 147-74, Trent White 137 137-47, Blake Curley 137, Maci Peterson 113-59.

The Lanes Bantams — Hector Kiesler 196-100, Landon Sigrist 172-100, Kourtney Hanson 155-84, Frankie Tempesta 71.

The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 481-177, Brayden Lipari 404, Miley Brooks 496-193, Taytym Simonsen 332.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments