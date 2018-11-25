MEN'S LEADERS
722 — Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens
WOMEN'S LEADERS
604 — Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens
LEAGUES
Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 642, Derek Quella 629, Kyle Kisner 258, Tanya Kisner 531, Dianna Mattice 490.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Darren Olson 688, John Brooks 682-248, Jill Kruschke 549-204, Amanda Mikula 500.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 631, Tim Hamilton 629, Mark Horne 237, Rhonda Eick 527, Emily Panyk 522, Stephanie Warner 204.
The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 547-205, Dan Squires 470, Nichole Pedrosa 406-166, Jill Geyer 373.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Junior/Majors — RJ Mattie 553-210, Elijah Solen 427, Sommerlee Boedicker 587, Ashley Trabert 586-232.
The Lanes Bumpers — Levi Cottingham 147-74, Trent White 137 137-47, Blake Curley 137, Maci Peterson 113-59.
The Lanes Bantams — Hector Kiesler 196-100, Landon Sigrist 172-100, Kourtney Hanson 155-84, Frankie Tempesta 71.
The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 481-177, Brayden Lipari 404, Miley Brooks 496-193, Taytym Simonsen 332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.