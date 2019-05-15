Try 3 months for $3

Leagues

Castle Tues. Storm — Steve Doebereiner 764, Mike Estes 762, Tammy Falk 571, Melinda Christensen 544.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — LeeVora Perry 498, Linda Hagen 477, Shirley Bedford 475, Donna Johnson 462, Annie Dunn 190.

Racine County Bowling Classic

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove

Wednesday’s results

MEN’S DIVISION FINALS

First round

Total points (games — bonus points)

2,115 — Scott Salinas (217, 245, 238, 216, 279, 215, 246, 279 — 180)

2,041 — Cotie Holbek (202, 225, 191, 279, 214, 258, 215, 277 — 180)

2,020 — Dustin Vasey (257, 238, 210, 259, 199, 246, 213, 278 — 120)

2,016 — Tyler Hirth (238, 231, 182, 297, 259, 197, 221, 256 — 135)

2,000 — Ben Betchkal (202, 255, 237, 247, 264, 278, 195, 202 — 120)

1,982 — Greg Brooks (217, 234, 279, 204, 204, 235, 223, 236 — 150)

1,961 — Eric Mertins (184, 257, 300, 221, 194, 204, 225, 226 — 150)

1,959 — Randy Sorensen (228, 268, 227, 223, 239, 193, 259, 202 — 120)

1,959 — Joe Thoennes (208, 279, 228, 258, 191, 215, 225, 235 — 120)

1,907 — Brandon Lipari (234, 259, 202, 201, 233, 226, 213, 219 — 120)

1,860 — Tony Kenyon (253, 256, 256, 188, 255, 152, 217, 193 — 90)

1,839 — Brett Pinnecker (257, 215, 194, 170, 244, 245, 221, 188 — 105)

1,797 — Kyle Giese (239, 216, 178, 207, 211, 203, 245, 223 — 75)

1,794 — Jeremy Kenyon (222, 227, 178, 180, 228, 228, 212, 214 — 105)

1,755 — Thomas Hopkins (195, 205, 215, 276, 184, 227, 170, 193 — 90)

1,606 — Chip Gehrke (168, 177, 221, 164, 178, 258, 190, 190 — 60)

Tags

