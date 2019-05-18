Racine County Bowling Classic
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove
Saturday’s results
MEN’S DIVISION FINAL
Final standings after match play
Total points (games — bonus points)
(Top four advance to stepladder finals)
4,227 — Ben Betchkal (244, 258, 247, 266, 259, 258, 248, 267 — 300)
4,084 — Scott Salinas (238, 212, 268, 212, 246, 183, 237, 253 — 300)
3,935 — Dustin Vasey (277, 176, 268, 179, 214, 257, 245, 179 — 240)
3,926 — Brandon Lipari (268, 214, 222, 247, 215, 215, 202, 256 — 300)
3,923 — Joe Thoennes (206, 248, 216, 200, 209, 193, 269, 213 — 330)
3,874 — Greg Brooks (215, 243, 203, 234, 183, 211, 223, 230 — 300)
3,862 — Tony Kenyon (215, 224, 265, 238, 248, 144, 236, 222 — 300)
3,832 — Tyler Hirth (200, 237, 194, 231, 267, 202, 216, 209 — 195)
3,830 — Cotie Holbek (197, 226, 279, 173, 219, 191, 203, 211 — 270)
3,776 — Kyle Giese (202, 244, 224, 235, 224, 258, 225, 187 — 255)
3,772 — Randy Sorensen (196, 235, 174, 257, 215, 178, 221, 197 — 210)
3,694 — Eric Mertins (197, 186, 249, 203, 213, 215, 169, 211 — 240)
3,601 — Jeremy Kenyon (203, 207, 191, 194, 214, 207, 256, 245 — 195)
3,504 — Brett Pinnecker (189, 220, 198, 187, 211, 182, 222, 226 — 135)
3,347 — Thomas Hopkins (142, 166, 222, 159, 170, 221, 190, 232 — 180)
3,135 — Chip Gehrke (184, 199, 193, 180, 174, 182, 206, 181 — 90)
Stepladder results
Match 1: No. 4 seed Brandon Lipari def. No. 3 Dustin Vasey 223-162.
Match 2: Lipari def. No. 2 Scott Salinas 215-209
Match 3: No. 1 Ben Betchkal def. Lipari 245-183
