Summer Leagues
Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Tyler Hirth 742-300, Nathan Michalowski 734, Brandon Peters 703.
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Scott Zess 774-279, Travis Bushley 742, Mike Vasey 716.
River City Wed. Spring — Nate Rickert 625-234, Nate Bierer 579, Ron Shotliff 572,
Amanda Moll 355-125.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Cody Puranen 590-213, Jim Flees 545, Joe Koschmann 510, Theresa Torosian 503-178, Noah Flees 309, Gavin Puranen 296-127, Addison Kinsey 411, Elliana Flees 364-164.
Racine County Bowling Classic
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove
Friday’s results
SENIOR DIVISION FINAL
Final standings after match play
Total points (games — bonus points)
2,955 — Vern Fink (248, 240, 206, 219, 225, 212, 194, 201, 248, 238, 247, 237 — 240)
2,913 — Joe Crocco (210, 172, 180, 211, 255, 236, 237, 246, 232, 213, 192, 289 — 240)
2,896 — Mike Vasey (214, 213, 218, 258, 254, 205, 222, 201, 244, 247, 195, 245 — 180)
2,892 — Tom Fennig (203, 209, 239, 235, 216, 279, 214, 237, 247, 216, 172, 215 — 210)
2,801 — Mike Welter (239, 235, 224, 174, 217, 201, 180, 203, 222, 259, 172, 236 — 240)
2,765 — Chris Webb (255, 191, 205, 183, 254, 248, 203, 204, 209, 218, 179, 206 — 210)
2,740 — Scott Surdyk (225, 159, 172, 274, 257, 202, 233, 165, 180, 247, 226, 220 — 180)
2,710 — Chip Gehrke (208, 190, 237, 259, 211, 235, 203, 188, 205, 197, 225, 202 — 150)
2,692 — Ray Schrubbe (205, 171, 176, 210, 212, 242, 267, 194, 239, 195, 226, 145 — 210)
2,637 — Georgette Albert (192, 169, 203, 179, 225, 300, 232, 225, 186, 199, 216, 191 — 120)
2,568 — John Fischer (170, 214, 213, 193, 179, 185, 188, 213, 205, 188, 236, 234 — 150)
2,323 — Mike Vyvyan (234, 214, 212, 160, 149, 183, 161, 200, 204, 211, 189, 206 — 30)
Stepladder final results
Match 1: No. 3 seed Mike Vasey def. No. 4 Tom Fennig 265-249.
Match 2: Vasey def. No. 2 Joe Crocco 279-151.
Match 3: No. 1 Vern Fink def. Vasey 222-221.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.