Summer Leagues

Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Tyler Hirth 742-300, Nathan Michalowski 734, Brandon Peters 703.

Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Scott Zess 774-279, Travis Bushley 742, Mike Vasey 716.

River City Wed. Spring — Nate Rickert 625-234, Nate Bierer 579, Ron Shotliff 572,

Amanda Moll 355-125.

River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Cody Puranen 590-213, Jim Flees 545, Joe Koschmann 510, Theresa Torosian 503-178, Noah Flees 309, Gavin Puranen 296-127, Addison Kinsey 411, Elliana Flees 364-164.

Racine County Bowling Classic

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove

Friday’s results

SENIOR DIVISION FINAL

Final standings after match play

Total points (games — bonus points)

2,955 — Vern Fink (248, 240, 206, 219, 225, 212, 194, 201, 248, 238, 247, 237 — 240)

2,913 — Joe Crocco (210, 172, 180, 211, 255, 236, 237, 246, 232, 213, 192, 289 — 240)

2,896 — Mike Vasey (214, 213, 218, 258, 254, 205, 222, 201, 244, 247, 195, 245 — 180)

2,892 — Tom Fennig (203, 209, 239, 235, 216, 279, 214, 237, 247, 216, 172, 215 — 210)

2,801 — Mike Welter (239, 235, 224, 174, 217, 201, 180, 203, 222, 259, 172, 236 — 240)

2,765 — Chris Webb (255, 191, 205, 183, 254, 248, 203, 204, 209, 218, 179, 206 — 210)

2,740 — Scott Surdyk (225, 159, 172, 274, 257, 202, 233, 165, 180, 247, 226, 220 — 180)

2,710 — Chip Gehrke (208, 190, 237, 259, 211, 235, 203, 188, 205, 197, 225, 202 — 150)

2,692 — Ray Schrubbe (205, 171, 176, 210, 212, 242, 267, 194, 239, 195, 226, 145 — 210)

2,637 — Georgette Albert (192, 169, 203, 179, 225, 300, 232, 225, 186, 199, 216, 191 — 120)

2,568 — John Fischer (170, 214, 213, 193, 179, 185, 188, 213, 205, 188, 236, 234 — 150)

2,323 — Mike Vyvyan (234, 214, 212, 160, 149, 183, 161, 200, 204, 211, 189, 206 — 30)

Stepladder final results

Match 1: No. 3 seed Mike Vasey def. No. 4 Tom Fennig 265-249.

Match 2: Vasey def. No. 2 Joe Crocco 279-151.

Match 3: No. 1 Vern Fink def. Vasey 222-221.

