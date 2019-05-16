Try 3 months for $3

Racine County Bowling Classic

At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove

Thursday’s results

WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL

Total points (games — bonus points)

1,470 — Jenny Wonders (178, 208, 246, 231, 245, 242 — 120)

1,374 — Danielle Gename (207, 226, 182, 229, 209, 201 — 120)

1,349 — Amy Gonzales (199, 182, 225, 233, 222, 198 — 90)

1,257 — Lauren Fischer (194, 189, 156, 192, 191, 245 — 90)

1,183 — Jessica Storm (184, 194, 197, 173, 191, 154 — 90)

1,128 — Kris Mertins-Elliot (191, 198, 183, 190, 168, 168 — 30)

