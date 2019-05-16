Racine County Bowling Classic
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove
Thursday’s results
WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL
Total points (games — bonus points)
1,470 — Jenny Wonders (178, 208, 246, 231, 245, 242 — 120)
1,374 — Danielle Gename (207, 226, 182, 229, 209, 201 — 120)
1,349 — Amy Gonzales (199, 182, 225, 233, 222, 198 — 90)
1,257 — Lauren Fischer (194, 189, 156, 192, 191, 245 — 90)
1,183 — Jessica Storm (184, 194, 197, 173, 191, 154 — 90)
1,128 — Kris Mertins-Elliot (191, 198, 183, 190, 168, 168 — 30)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.