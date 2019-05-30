{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Tyler Hirth 755, Nathan Michalowski 744-279, Chad Kloss 713-279, Jeff Beauchamp 708.

Castle Wed. Summer Seniors — Les Wald 688, Keith Lemens 622, Ron Sommer 609-235.

River City Wed. Spring — Nate Rickert 623-238, Rich Kinter 577, Laura Shotliff 461-187, Amanda Moll 453.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments