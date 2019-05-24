Try 3 months for $3

Summer Leagues

River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Cody Puranen 642-237, Jim Flees 539, Patrick Flees 536, Theresa Torosian 509-183, Noah Flees 309, Gavin Puranen 367-139, Noah Flees 268, Elliana Flees 397, Addison Kinsey 349-143. 

