SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Scott Zess 723-277, Mike Vasey 718, Tom Larson 713.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Patrick Flees 534-192, Cody Puranen 492, Jim Flees 470, Theresa Torosian 510-183, Sebastian Beth 678-248, Noah Flees 311, Gavin Puranen 243, Elliana Flees 345-134.
