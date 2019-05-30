SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Joe Crocco Jr. 755-300.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Cody Puranen 662-269, Patrick Flees 551, Noah Flees 288, Gavin Puranen 286-118, Elliana Flees 415-156, Addison Kinsey 395.
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Joe Crocco Jr. 755-300.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
River City Thurs. Adult/Youth — Cody Puranen 662-269, Patrick Flees 551, Noah Flees 288, Gavin Puranen 286-118, Elliana Flees 415-156, Addison Kinsey 395.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.