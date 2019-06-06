{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Brandon Lipari 722, Tre Toby 721, Tony Oliva 714, Dylan Olson 713, Brandon Peters 704.

Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Chad Kloss 719, Matthew Duckworth 701-269.

River City Wed. Spring — Ron Shotliff 627-255, Nate Bierer 582, Nate Rickert 580, Laura Shotliff 471-166.

