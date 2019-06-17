{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

River City Thur. Youth — Noah Flees 306-137, Gavin Puranen 295, Ellana Flees 384, Addison Kinsey 380-170.

River City Thur. Adult — Patrick Flees 576-213, Cody Puranen 516, Theresa Torosian 518-212.

River City Wed. Spring — Nate Rickert 603-233, Ron Shotliff 585, Laura Shotliff 415-164, Amanda Moll 384.

River City Sport Shot — Pat McNally 619, Jim Nannemann 578-256, Tracy Pertile 409-156, Paddy Nannemann 366.

Castle Mon. Adult/Junior — Katie Zwiefelhofer 720-268, Steve Doebereiner 695, Shaunte Stills 667, Andrew Palgren 653.

