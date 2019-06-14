{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Matthew Wisniewski 787, Sean Goree 737, Tony Oliva 714, Heather Petrowsky 601.

Thurs. Summer Storm — Wayne Sorensen 716-265.

Castle Junior Masters of Summer — Sebastian Beth 653, Brett Brohelden 649, Stephanie Zagar 610.

