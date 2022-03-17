Bowling scores for March 18

MEN'S LEADERS

854—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

835—James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers (3/7)

824—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

806—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (2/26)

804—George Albert, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

790—Erik Bleichner, Knights of Castle (3/10)

785—Steve Regep, Castle Keglers (3/7)

783—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)

779—Jason Wrobel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

773—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

771—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9)

771—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

770—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/10)

770—Donald Fowlkes, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

768—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)

768—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

760—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

760—Kevin Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)

760—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)

760—David Petersen Jr., The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

760—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)

759—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

759—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)

759—Zach Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

759—John Fischer, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)

757—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (3/9)

756—Kim Westerlund, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

754—Kevin Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

752—Jared Ottoman, T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14)

751—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

750—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle (3/10)

750—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)

749—Mitch Vyhanek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

749—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

749—Joe Lahodik, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen (3/10)

748—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)

747—Kevin Landremann, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9)

747—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)

747—James Schnell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

745—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)

743—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Mon. ABC (3/14)

742—Joe McCarthy, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

741—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle (3/10)

740—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

740—Ed Plachne, Castle Wed. Senior Men (3/16)

739—Kevin Landremann, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

739—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14)

737—Jeff Karsten, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

736—Tim Burd, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)

736—Kevin Spencer, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

734—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (3/11)

733—Erick Callis, Knights of Castle (3/10)

733—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

732—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (3/12)

732—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

731—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

728—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)

727—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)

727—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)

726—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)

725—Todd Bolyard, Castle Courtsmen (3/9)

724—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

723—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

720—Brian Vance, Knights of Castle (3/10)

720—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

719—Chris Thomack, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/10)

719—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

719—Matt Flintrop, T&C Wed. Slades Corners (3/9)

719—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

718—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

717—Josh Hayek, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

717—James White, Castle Wed. Niters (3/9)

717—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (3/12)

716—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)

716—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation, (3/8)

716—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (3/13)

715—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

715—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

714—Steve Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners (2/23)

714—Mel Stanley, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)

713—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)

713—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)

712—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

712—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)

712—Brett Pinnecker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)

711—Herchell Stills, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

711—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

711—Ryan Kiedrowski, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

710—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

710—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

710—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

710—James Ruffalo, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

710—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen (3/10)

710—Jim Seelig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

709—Don Stardy, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

709—Billy Beckett, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

709—Joey Kremis, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)

708—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters (3/9)

708—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)

708—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

707—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)

705—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

704—Scott Zess, Castle Keglers (3/7)

704—Jay Smith, Castle Courtsmen (3/9)

704—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)

704—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)

704—Steven Z. Regap, Castle Kings + Queens (3/12)

703—Tyler Lunde, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)

703—Trevor Carlson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)

703—Cameron Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters (3/9)

701—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

701—Zach Woelfel, River City Wed. Men (3/9)

700—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9)

700—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

789—Courtney Dutton, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

736—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)

713—Taylor Melahn, T&C Sat. Rockin Rollers (3/5)

711—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

689—Steph Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

686—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)

685—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

682—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

682—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

682—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

681—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)

680—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)

669—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)

666—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)

663—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (3/12)

656—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

653—Lauren Kurdna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

653—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)

649—Melissa Vogt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

645—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)

640—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)

640—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)

639—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

637—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)

636—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)

634—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)

630—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)

628—Christina Horvath, Castle Strikettes (3/10)

627—Emily Jarsted, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)

627—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)

625—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)

623—Abigail Fletcher, The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/5)

619—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)

619—Alaina Kruchten, The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/12)

616—Skylar Hornstra, Castle Majors (3/12)

613—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)

611—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)

606—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)

606—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

602—Laura Drissel, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff (3/10)

600—Connie Kirchner, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)

LEAGUES

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (3/7) — Bob Veselik 584, Dave Shelby 577, Judy Vliet 489, Karen Bolles 404.

The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7) — Matthew Lunde 694, Chad Noha 694, Brandon Lipari 691, Darren Olson 290, Lauren Fischer 245.

The Lanes Sooners (3/7) — Bob Smerchek 646, Tom Whitley 630, Clay Venne Jr. 257, Marlette Anderson 391-136.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers, (3/8) — Aimee Smith 579-218, Amanda Krekling 550.

Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (3/8) — Judy Shales-Reinier 512-181, Cathy Larrabee 492, Betty Walat 488.

Castle Wed. Niters (3/9) — James White 255.

The Lanes Retirees (3/9) — Keith Beaudin 622, Clay Venne Jr. 621-289, Paul Adcock 583, Denny Dale 564.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (3/9) — Jolene Ahles 542-197, Patricia McNeil 512, Linda Hagen 492, Linda Polzin 482.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9) — Glen Halberstadt 699, Perry Porcaro 685, Scott O’Brien 653, Kim Westerlund 651, Christopher Webb 259.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (3/10) — Meliesa Crenshaw 596, Mya Larry 578-258, Dawn Kisner 572, Gina Crenshaw 545.

Knights of Castle (3/10) — Scott Matson 679, William Austin 674, Shane Schneidewind 663, Ricardo Rodriguez 300.

Castle Strikettes (3/10) — Tammy Falk 595, Dawn Balcer 591, Melissa Jansen 577-227, Dani Jo Sheckles 562.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (3/10) — Bill Mortensen 550-204, Don Vanderleest 482, Nancy Wemmert 506, Emma Wood 475-204.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/10) — Tim Kochanski 685, Eric Kudrna 672, Nick Fazzari 669, Matt Cecchini 669, Matt Remington 662-267.

The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10) — Curt Beischel 689, Mike Tiegs 674, Josh Casey 269, Marcy Whited 418-153, Cheryl Langel 405.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11) — Joe Crocco 693, Joe Regep 681, Mike Vasey 290, Lauren Kudrna 562, Rebecca Welter 544, Danielle Gename 259.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (3/11) — Michael Welter 671, Tom Benish 670-280, Frank Herron 670, Nancy Vioski 495-179.

Castle Kings + Queens (3/12) — Kyle Kisner 690, Steve Quella 608, Steven Z. Regap 279, Tanya Kisner 522.

The Lanes League of Our Own (3/12) — Antoine McKinney 562, Larry Mutchie 560, Chriss Doss 537-232, Kriss Doss 557-213, Lynn Leisner 483.

The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12) — Marty Richter 696, Joseph W. Thoennes 690, Zach Vasey 298, Jill Kruschke 589, Rebecca Welter 581, Darlene Fischer 257.

The Lanes Early Eights (3/12) — Brian Gronholm 629-277, Matt Cecchini 619, Gail Salinas 505, Nicole Cecchini 469.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (3/13) — Brian Jansen 611, James Bauer 603-265, Lynn Bauer 486, Jeanette Stuckart 480-191.

The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14) — George Albert 300, Donald Fawlkes 300, Lauren Fischer 599-220.

The Lanes Sooners (3/14) — Andy J. Hornyak 689, Mike Kohl 680-258, Billie Johnson 653, Marlette Anderson 535-182.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (3/15) — Dylan Woodward 577-252, John A. Troen 550, Krista Ramsey 575-246, Connie Pederson 540.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (3/15) — Linda Hagen 478-170, Gaynell Harlan 468, Patricia McNeil 455, Jolene Ahles 453.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (3/16) — Ron Sommer 666, George Matson 602, Gary Schlicht 597, Ed Plachne 290.

The Lanes Retirees (3/16) — Anthony Hansen 665-246, Keith Beaudin 651, Dave Crenshaw 639, Glenn Chapman 621.

Old Settler’s Over 40 League (3/8) — Jon Lorek 637, Dennis Rockwell 586, Debbie Bergles 499, Kathy Erickson 470.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (3/9) — Carly Anderson 586, Holly Felks 577, Angie Hurd 556, Jody Koehnke 517.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23) — Cotie Holbek 299, Mary Appenzeller 256.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners (2/23) — Mike Miller 654, Brian Kretschmer 646, Steve Miller 246, Tiffany Taylor 596-235, Diane Fincutter 594.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (2/23) — Mig Molle’ 485-183, Mae Boeger 483, Janet Johnson 463, Anita Hirt 380.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2) — Bryan Holbek 699, Tim Burd 279, Kevin Spencer 279, Kim Enright 289.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners (3/2) — Matt Flintrop 641-247, Mike Miller 629, Diane Fincutter 553, Nicole Bushley 550-224.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (3/2) — Mae Boeger 534-189, Mig Molle’ 464, Janet Johnson 413, Linda Schiestle 361.

T&C Sat. Rockin Rollers (3/5) — Jesse Mack 682-279, Cotie Holbek 648, Ellie Mack 579, Lori Melahn 557, Taylor Melahn 248.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own (3/5) — Tom Connolly 571, Brian Kretschmer 568-234, Mandy Sekey 594-255, Liz Arterburn 539.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8) — James Schnell 278, Theresa Riemer 260.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (3/9) — Mig Molle’ 572-220, Janet Johnson 420, Linda Schiestle 373.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9) — Tim Burd 694-256, John Albrecht 694, Jenny Wonders 264.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners (3/9) — Mike Miller 658, Jeff Rice 631, Matt Flintrop 278, Nicole Bushley 556-194, Diane Fincutter 528.

T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10) — Travis Bushley 289, Courtney Dutton 279.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10) — Fred Sykes 677, Mel Stanley 258, Burt Phelps 258, Lorraine Draper 543, Theresa Riemer 237.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen (3/10) — Kelly Millard 674, Mark VandeVelde 640, Al Zirbel 636, Mark Malison 287.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff (3/10) — Julie Lois 580, Polly Burright 560, Karen Jannene 527, Betty Altenburg 524-223.

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus (3/11) — Dale Streblow 598-225, Ken Cramer 534, Pat Adler 487-191, Kathy Urban 466.

T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (3/12) — Marcus Ludwig 652, Rick Keller 646, Janelle Flintrop 516-180, Carrie Keller 474.

T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14) — Jason Seifert 694, Ken Leasure 688-277, Kay Eldert 471-180.

T&C Mon. ABC (3/14) — Roy Chase 627, Dale Thomas 608, Tristan Albrecht 278, Mary Anne Thomas 579-257, Nancy Dvonch 512.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15) — Jason Wrobel 279, Mary Appenzeller 575, Kristi Dangutis 213.

River City Wed. Men (3/9) — Jason Samuelian 693, Nate Rickert 645, Jim Nannemann 629, CJ Torosian 628, Zach Woelfel 253.

River City Thurs. Ladies (3/10) — Hanna Kiedrowski 626, Jessica Woelfel 592-236, Gayle Rosenthal 507, LaVerne Lewis 484.

River City Fri. Night Mixed (3/11) — Chuck Torosian 638, Dave Schreck 637-267, Jessica Storm 595-234, Eleanor Treffinger 591.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (3/12) — Frank Fuchs 602-214, Curtis Schwab 561, Darlene Schwab 433, Jenny Suminski 406, Courtney Lufkin 243.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14) — Steve Chick 686, Nicholas Ward 667, John Fischer 289, Shane McNally 595, Sue Daschner 531, Jessica Storm 279.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed (3/15) — Darrell Olson 627, Ken Litwicki 571, Chuck Torosian 568-234, Joyce Malison 438-164, Rosie Storm 357.

JUNIORS

The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/5) — RJ Mattie 583-215, Andre Oliver 549, Alaina Kruchten 481, Maya Skipper 455, Abigail Fletcher 247.

The Lanes Preps (3/5) — Ryan Harms 459-179, Landen Crenshaw 452, Alina Unser 365-130, Maya White 306.

The Lanes Bantams (3/5) — Benjamin Harms 169-85, Jayce Mattie 77, Maci Peterson 142-75, Kaydence Huntley 100.

The Lanes Bumpers (3/5) — Ella Prudhomme 168-97.

Castle Majors (3/12) — Carlos Cervantes 657, Alex Wallat 616, Savana Larsen 583.

Castle Juniors (3/12) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 521, Jason Boyce 515, Chloe Anderson 556, Allison Blome 539.

Castle Preps (3/12) — Carsten Glitzky 421, Ian Hohnl 408, Paige Pron 445, Zoey Plocinski 342.

Castle Bantams (3/12) — Blake Curley 264, Trent White 196, Jayden Vivio 181.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/12) — RJ Mattie 673-242, Brody Pansch 579, Emma Naegeli 474, Shiloh Broadway 453, Alaina Kruchten 246.

The Lanes Preps (3/12) — Ryan Harms 406-154, Jayden Jackson 401, Maya White 380-162, Jurnee Hayes 328.

The Lanes Bantams (3/12) — Benjamin Harms 173-100, Nino Florita 116, Maci Peterson 109-55, Kaydence Hanley 101.

The Lanes Bumpers (3/12) — Ella Prudhomme 150-82.

T&C Wed. High School (2/23) — Trey Albrecht 660-241, Joseph Leonard 635, Zach Leicht 550, Victor Morrow 528.

T&C Wed. High School (3/2) — Tyler Suchomel 690-247, Trey Albrecht 632, Alan Howell 632, Joseph Leonard 618.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors (3/12) — Kyle Mangalindan 626-255, Alan Howell 556, Amber Vogt 585-226, Kaitlyn Keller 474.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (3/12) — Tylor Larson 513-209, Marvin Gerth 527, Allissa Gerth 486-163, Marjorie Anderson 399.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (3/12) — JJ Berberich 224-121, Vito Dagostino 165, Avery Johnson 135-80.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (3/12) — Oliver Gerth 207-119, Oliver Caldwell 190, Violet Ostrander 184-100, Marley Willis 137.

River City Sat. Juniors (3/12) — Christopher Bird 557, Lucas Talavera 515-226, Nicole Yoss 446-163, Zophia Nowicki 324.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers (3/12) — Parker Torosian 183-111, Vincent Nowicki 177, Alli Grinhaug 191-96, Cora Ullenburg 136.

