Bowling scores for March 18

MEN'S LEADERS
854—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
835—James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers (3/7)
824—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
806—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (2/26)
804—George Albert, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
790—Erik Bleichner, Knights of Castle (3/10)
785—Steve Regep, Castle Keglers (3/7)
783—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)
779—Jason Wrobel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
773—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
771—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9)
771—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
770—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/10)
770—Donald Fowlkes, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
768—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)
768—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
760—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
760—Kevin Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)
760—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)
760—David Petersen Jr., The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
760—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)
759—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
759—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)
759—Zach Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
759—John Fischer, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)
757—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (3/9)
756—Kim Westerlund, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
754—Kevin Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
752—Jared Ottoman, T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14)
751—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
750—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle (3/10)
750—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)
749—Mitch Vyhanek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
749—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
749—Joe Lahodik, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen (3/10)
748—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)
747—Kevin Landremann, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9)
747—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)
747—James Schnell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
745—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)
743—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Mon. ABC (3/14)
742—Joe McCarthy, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
741—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle (3/10)
740—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
740—Ed Plachne, Castle Wed. Senior Men (3/16)
739—Kevin Landremann, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
739—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14)
737—Jeff Karsten, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
736—Tim Burd, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)
736—Kevin Spencer, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
734—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (3/11)
733—Erick Callis, Knights of Castle (3/10)
733—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
732—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors (3/12)
732—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
731—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
728—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)
727—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)
727—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)
726—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)
725—Todd Bolyard, Castle Courtsmen (3/9)
724—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
723—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
720—Brian Vance, Knights of Castle (3/10)
720—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
719—Chris Thomack, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/10)
719—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
719—Matt Flintrop, T&C Wed. Slades Corners (3/9)
719—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
718—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
717—Josh Hayek, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
717—James White, Castle Wed. Niters (3/9)
717—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (3/12)
716—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)
716—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation, (3/8)
716—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (3/13)
715—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
715—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
714—Steve Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners (2/23)
714—Mel Stanley, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)
713—Tristan Albrecht, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)
713—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)
712—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
712—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)
712—Brett Pinnecker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)
711—Herchell Stills, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
711—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
711—Ryan Kiedrowski, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
710—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
710—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
710—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
710—James Ruffalo, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
710—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen (3/10)
710—Jim Seelig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
709—Don Stardy, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
709—Billy Beckett, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
709—Joey Kremis, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14)
708—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters (3/9)
708—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)
708—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
707—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)
705—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
704—Scott Zess, Castle Keglers (3/7)
704—Jay Smith, Castle Courtsmen (3/9)
704—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)
704—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10)
704—Steven Z. Regap, Castle Kings + Queens (3/12)
703—Tyler Lunde, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)
703—Trevor Carlson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/8)
703—Cameron Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters (3/9)
701—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
701—Zach Woelfel, River City Wed. Men (3/9)
700—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9)
700—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
789—Courtney Dutton, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
736—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)
713—Taylor Melahn, T&C Sat. Rockin Rollers (3/5)
711—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
689—Steph Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
686—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)
685—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
682—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
682—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
682—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
681—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (3/7)
680—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)
669—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)
666—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)
663—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (3/12)
656—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
653—Lauren Kurdna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
653—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/15)
649—Melissa Vogt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
645—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9)
640—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23)
640—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)
639—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
637—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14)
636—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7)
634—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12)
630—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)
628—Christina Horvath, Castle Strikettes (3/10)
627—Emily Jarsted, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11)
627—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10)
625—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)
623—Abigail Fletcher, The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/5)
619—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2)
619—Alaina Kruchten, The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/12)
616—Skylar Hornstra, Castle Majors (3/12)
613—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15)
611—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10)
606—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (3/8)
606—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
602—Laura Drissel, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff (3/10)
600—Connie Kirchner, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8)
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (3/7) — Bob Veselik 584, Dave Shelby 577, Judy Vliet 489, Karen Bolles 404.
The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/7) — Matthew Lunde 694, Chad Noha 694, Brandon Lipari 691, Darren Olson 290, Lauren Fischer 245.
The Lanes Sooners (3/7) — Bob Smerchek 646, Tom Whitley 630, Clay Venne Jr. 257, Marlette Anderson 391-136.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers, (3/8) — Aimee Smith 579-218, Amanda Krekling 550.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (3/8) — Judy Shales-Reinier 512-181, Cathy Larrabee 492, Betty Walat 488.
Castle Wed. Niters (3/9) — James White 255.
The Lanes Retirees (3/9) — Keith Beaudin 622, Clay Venne Jr. 621-289, Paul Adcock 583, Denny Dale 564.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (3/9) — Jolene Ahles 542-197, Patricia McNeil 512, Linda Hagen 492, Linda Polzin 482.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/9) — Glen Halberstadt 699, Perry Porcaro 685, Scott O’Brien 653, Kim Westerlund 651, Christopher Webb 259.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (3/10) — Meliesa Crenshaw 596, Mya Larry 578-258, Dawn Kisner 572, Gina Crenshaw 545.
Knights of Castle (3/10) — Scott Matson 679, William Austin 674, Shane Schneidewind 663, Ricardo Rodriguez 300.
Castle Strikettes (3/10) — Tammy Falk 595, Dawn Balcer 591, Melissa Jansen 577-227, Dani Jo Sheckles 562.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (3/10) — Bill Mortensen 550-204, Don Vanderleest 482, Nancy Wemmert 506, Emma Wood 475-204.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/10) — Tim Kochanski 685, Eric Kudrna 672, Nick Fazzari 669, Matt Cecchini 669, Matt Remington 662-267.
The Lanes Trestleboard (3/10) — Curt Beischel 689, Mike Tiegs 674, Josh Casey 269, Marcy Whited 418-153, Cheryl Langel 405.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/11) — Joe Crocco 693, Joe Regep 681, Mike Vasey 290, Lauren Kudrna 562, Rebecca Welter 544, Danielle Gename 259.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (3/11) — Michael Welter 671, Tom Benish 670-280, Frank Herron 670, Nancy Vioski 495-179.
Castle Kings + Queens (3/12) — Kyle Kisner 690, Steve Quella 608, Steven Z. Regap 279, Tanya Kisner 522.
The Lanes League of Our Own (3/12) — Antoine McKinney 562, Larry Mutchie 560, Chriss Doss 537-232, Kriss Doss 557-213, Lynn Leisner 483.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (3/12) — Marty Richter 696, Joseph W. Thoennes 690, Zach Vasey 298, Jill Kruschke 589, Rebecca Welter 581, Darlene Fischer 257.
The Lanes Early Eights (3/12) — Brian Gronholm 629-277, Matt Cecchini 619, Gail Salinas 505, Nicole Cecchini 469.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (3/13) — Brian Jansen 611, James Bauer 603-265, Lynn Bauer 486, Jeanette Stuckart 480-191.
The Lanes King of The High Life Hill (3/14) — George Albert 300, Donald Fawlkes 300, Lauren Fischer 599-220.
The Lanes Sooners (3/14) — Andy J. Hornyak 689, Mike Kohl 680-258, Billie Johnson 653, Marlette Anderson 535-182.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (3/15) — Dylan Woodward 577-252, John A. Troen 550, Krista Ramsey 575-246, Connie Pederson 540.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (3/15) — Linda Hagen 478-170, Gaynell Harlan 468, Patricia McNeil 455, Jolene Ahles 453.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (3/16) — Ron Sommer 666, George Matson 602, Gary Schlicht 597, Ed Plachne 290.
The Lanes Retirees (3/16) — Anthony Hansen 665-246, Keith Beaudin 651, Dave Crenshaw 639, Glenn Chapman 621.
Old Settler’s Over 40 League (3/8) — Jon Lorek 637, Dennis Rockwell 586, Debbie Bergles 499, Kathy Erickson 470.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (3/9) — Carly Anderson 586, Holly Felks 577, Angie Hurd 556, Jody Koehnke 517.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (2/23) — Cotie Holbek 299, Mary Appenzeller 256.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners (2/23) — Mike Miller 654, Brian Kretschmer 646, Steve Miller 246, Tiffany Taylor 596-235, Diane Fincutter 594.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (2/23) — Mig Molle’ 485-183, Mae Boeger 483, Janet Johnson 463, Anita Hirt 380.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/2) — Bryan Holbek 699, Tim Burd 279, Kevin Spencer 279, Kim Enright 289.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners (3/2) — Matt Flintrop 641-247, Mike Miller 629, Diane Fincutter 553, Nicole Bushley 550-224.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (3/2) — Mae Boeger 534-189, Mig Molle’ 464, Janet Johnson 413, Linda Schiestle 361.
T&C Sat. Rockin Rollers (3/5) — Jesse Mack 682-279, Cotie Holbek 648, Ellie Mack 579, Lori Melahn 557, Taylor Melahn 248.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own (3/5) — Tom Connolly 571, Brian Kretschmer 568-234, Mandy Sekey 594-255, Liz Arterburn 539.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/8) — James Schnell 278, Theresa Riemer 260.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (3/9) — Mig Molle’ 572-220, Janet Johnson 420, Linda Schiestle 373.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (3/9) — Tim Burd 694-256, John Albrecht 694, Jenny Wonders 264.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners (3/9) — Mike Miller 658, Jeff Rice 631, Matt Flintrop 278, Nicole Bushley 556-194, Diane Fincutter 528.
T&C Thurs. Goose Classic (3/10) — Travis Bushley 289, Courtney Dutton 279.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (3/10) — Fred Sykes 677, Mel Stanley 258, Burt Phelps 258, Lorraine Draper 543, Theresa Riemer 237.
T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen (3/10) — Kelly Millard 674, Mark VandeVelde 640, Al Zirbel 636, Mark Malison 287.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff (3/10) — Julie Lois 580, Polly Burright 560, Karen Jannene 527, Betty Altenburg 524-223.
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus (3/11) — Dale Streblow 598-225, Ken Cramer 534, Pat Adler 487-191, Kathy Urban 466.
T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch (3/12) — Marcus Ludwig 652, Rick Keller 646, Janelle Flintrop 516-180, Carrie Keller 474.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (3/14) — Jason Seifert 694, Ken Leasure 688-277, Kay Eldert 471-180.
T&C Mon. ABC (3/14) — Roy Chase 627, Dale Thomas 608, Tristan Albrecht 278, Mary Anne Thomas 579-257, Nancy Dvonch 512.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/15) — Jason Wrobel 279, Mary Appenzeller 575, Kristi Dangutis 213.
River City Wed. Men (3/9) — Jason Samuelian 693, Nate Rickert 645, Jim Nannemann 629, CJ Torosian 628, Zach Woelfel 253.
River City Thurs. Ladies (3/10) — Hanna Kiedrowski 626, Jessica Woelfel 592-236, Gayle Rosenthal 507, LaVerne Lewis 484.
River City Fri. Night Mixed (3/11) — Chuck Torosian 638, Dave Schreck 637-267, Jessica Storm 595-234, Eleanor Treffinger 591.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies (3/12) — Frank Fuchs 602-214, Curtis Schwab 561, Darlene Schwab 433, Jenny Suminski 406, Courtney Lufkin 243.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (3/14) — Steve Chick 686, Nicholas Ward 667, John Fischer 289, Shane McNally 595, Sue Daschner 531, Jessica Storm 279.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed (3/15) — Darrell Olson 627, Ken Litwicki 571, Chuck Torosian 568-234, Joyce Malison 438-164, Rosie Storm 357.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/5) — RJ Mattie 583-215, Andre Oliver 549, Alaina Kruchten 481, Maya Skipper 455, Abigail Fletcher 247.
The Lanes Preps (3/5) — Ryan Harms 459-179, Landen Crenshaw 452, Alina Unser 365-130, Maya White 306.
The Lanes Bantams (3/5) — Benjamin Harms 169-85, Jayce Mattie 77, Maci Peterson 142-75, Kaydence Huntley 100.
The Lanes Bumpers (3/5) — Ella Prudhomme 168-97.
Castle Majors (3/12) — Carlos Cervantes 657, Alex Wallat 616, Savana Larsen 583.
Castle Juniors (3/12) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 521, Jason Boyce 515, Chloe Anderson 556, Allison Blome 539.
Castle Preps (3/12) — Carsten Glitzky 421, Ian Hohnl 408, Paige Pron 445, Zoey Plocinski 342.
Castle Bantams (3/12) — Blake Curley 264, Trent White 196, Jayden Vivio 181.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (3/12) — RJ Mattie 673-242, Brody Pansch 579, Emma Naegeli 474, Shiloh Broadway 453, Alaina Kruchten 246.
The Lanes Preps (3/12) — Ryan Harms 406-154, Jayden Jackson 401, Maya White 380-162, Jurnee Hayes 328.
The Lanes Bantams (3/12) — Benjamin Harms 173-100, Nino Florita 116, Maci Peterson 109-55, Kaydence Hanley 101.
The Lanes Bumpers (3/12) — Ella Prudhomme 150-82.
T&C Wed. High School (2/23) — Trey Albrecht 660-241, Joseph Leonard 635, Zach Leicht 550, Victor Morrow 528.
T&C Wed. High School (3/2) — Tyler Suchomel 690-247, Trey Albrecht 632, Alan Howell 632, Joseph Leonard 618.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors (3/12) — Kyle Mangalindan 626-255, Alan Howell 556, Amber Vogt 585-226, Kaitlyn Keller 474.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps (3/12) — Tylor Larson 513-209, Marvin Gerth 527, Allissa Gerth 486-163, Marjorie Anderson 399.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams (3/12) — JJ Berberich 224-121, Vito Dagostino 165, Avery Johnson 135-80.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers (3/12) — Oliver Gerth 207-119, Oliver Caldwell 190, Violet Ostrander 184-100, Marley Willis 137.
River City Sat. Juniors (3/12) — Christopher Bird 557, Lucas Talavera 515-226, Nicole Yoss 446-163, Zophia Nowicki 324.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers (3/12) — Parker Torosian 183-111, Vincent Nowicki 177, Alli Grinhaug 191-96, Cora Ullenburg 136.