Bowling scores for March 13

MEN'S LEADERS

814—Vern Tuinstra Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (3/4)

810—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/2)

804—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

796—Greg Governatori, Castle Family & Friends (3/5)

795—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/2)

782—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

780—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

773—Larry Mutchie, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (3/4)

770—Douglas Weber, Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation (3/1)

770—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/2)

762—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

762—Randy Coates, Castle Wed. Niters (3/2)

760—Matt Remington, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/3)

755—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

754—Jason Boyce, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

751—Joe Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/3)

748—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters (2/23)

747—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Retirees (3/2)

747—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends (3/5)

743—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

743—Charlie Brown, Castle Bowler’s Choice (3/4)

741—Brandon Staven, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

741—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

740—Steve Doebereiner, Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation (3/1)

740—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Courtsmen (3/2)

739—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

738—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

737—Joe Regep, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

736—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

736—Eric Kurdna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/24)

736—Dee Bostic, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/28)

734—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

733—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowlers Choice (2/25)

732—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens (2/26)

732—Zack Groth, Castle Wed. Courtsmen (2/23)

731—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/24)

728—Paul Stone, Castle Wed. Courtsmen (2/23)

727—Zach Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

727—Mickey Moe, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/3)

726—Curt Beischel, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/24)

726—Willie Freeman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

725—Cameron Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters (2/23)

723—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

723—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends (3/5)

722—Jim Glitzky, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/24)

722—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Courtsmen (2/23)

722—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle (3/3)

721—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowlers Choice (2/25)

721—Brian Vance, Knights of Castle (3/3)

720—Greg Brooks, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

719—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowlers Choice (2/25)

719—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (3/3)

718—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters (3/2)

718—Mike Welter, Knights of Castle (3/3)

717—Zach Vasey, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

717—Chris Maringer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

717—Anthony Hansen, The Lanes Retirees (2/23)

717—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

717—Gary Schlicht, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/23)

716—Joseph Thoennes, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

715—Larry Mutchie, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

715—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28)

715—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

715—Jeffery Beauchamp, Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation (3/1)

715—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Retirees (3/2)

715—Scott Zess, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

714—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowlers Choice (2/25)

711—Andy Hornyak, The Lanes Sooners (2/21)

711—Alex Wallat, Castle Majors (2/26)

711—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/2)

710—Michael Welter, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

710—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/24)

710—Andrew Palmgren, Castle Wed. Niters (2/23)

709—Mike Nurmi, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

709—Kyle Kisner, Castle Sat. Kings & Queens (2/26)

709—Randy Jansen, Castle Sat. Kings & Queens (2/26)

708—Todd Miller, Castle Wed. Niters (2/23)

708—Trevell Hunter, Castle Wed. Niters (2/23)

708—Tom Larsen, Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation (3/1)

707—Chad Noha, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

707—Mark Borchardt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/2)

706—Brian Matteucci, Castle Wed. Niters (3/2)

706—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen (3/2)

706—Kim Westerlund, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

705—Brett Pinnecker, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

705—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/24)

704—Nick Fazzari, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/24)

704—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/3)

703—Michael Guzman, Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation (3/1)

703—Jose Carbajal, Castle Bowler’s Choice (3/4)

702—John Stanton, Castle Bowlers Choice (2/25)

701—Mike Piontek, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21)

700—Jordan Westrich, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

736—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

715—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

710—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (2/25)

696—Samantha Slaasted, Castle Strikettes (3/3)

675—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

673—Tiffany Schroeder, Castle Sat. Kings & Queens (2/26)

672—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Wed. Strike Force (3/2)

658—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/3)

649—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (2/25)

642—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (3/3)

639—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4)

635—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

620—April Lane Polk, The Lanes Wed. Strike Force (3/2)

619—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

617—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

613—Dani Jo Sheckles, Castle Strikettes (2/25)

610—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

610—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (2/23)

605—Mindy Christensen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

604—Melissa Jansen, Castle Sat. Kings & Queens (2/26)

604—Madison Venne, Castle Majors (2/26)

602—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25)

600—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26)

LEAGUES

The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers (2/22) — Jolene Ahles 586-206, Karen Vasey 517, Patricia McNeil 516, Linda Hagen 493.

The Lanes Retirees (2/23) — Erling Hagen 683, Keith Beaudin 673, Clay Venne Jr. 628, Anthony Hansen 279.

The Lanes Sooners (2/21) — Ed Verbeten 625, Clay Venne Jr. 592, Marlette Anderson 479-163, Andy Hornyak 265.

The Lanes Sooners (2/28) — Andy J. Hornyak 691, Michael J. Sorensen 686-257, Clay Venne Jr. 657, Marlette Anderson 459-173.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/28) — Christopher Thomas 698, Mark Borchardt 698, Tony Maringer 696, Lauren Fischer 567-214, Brian Anzalone 299.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (2/25) — Michael Welter 677-289, Shaunte Shills 665, Scott O’Brien 657, Nancy Vioski 446-158.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (2/27) — Cameron Peterson 661-247, James Bauer 647, Alma Alvarez 513, Jenna Hall 477, Eli Martinez 472-189.

The Lanes Sat. Early Eights (2/26) — Barrett Salinas 691-245, Matt Cecchini 616, Nicole Cecchini 583-211, Sarah Thul 367.

The Lanes Sat. E.O.W. Couples (2/26) — Versie Shannon Sr. 673, Chad Sampson 648, Mike Vasey 299, Lauren Kudrna 589, Darlene Fischer 265.

The Lanes Sat. League of Our Own (2/26) — Adam Cecchini 694, Edward Beaudry 681-266, Kriss Doss 560, Jennifer Kirkorian 510, Kurri Cecchini 472-206.

CastleLanes.com (2/25) — Jax Calverley 300.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/25) — Jason Boyce 698, Steve Z. Regep 697, Joe Crocco 279, Lisa Jerstad 596, Lauren Kurdna 593, Danielle Gename 247.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/24) — Ron Vokes 687, Thomas Wishau 674, Tim Kochanski 670, Gary Schlicht 662, Eric Kurdna 269.

The Lanes Trestleboard (2/24) — Mike Tiegs 696, Tim Steinke 679-289, Karen Schiller 522-179, Rachel Pynaker 429.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (2/21) — Matthew Crenshaw 300, Lauren Fischer 567-193.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (2/23) — Carrie Scheckler 553, Carla Kenyon 548-240, Gina Crenshaw 543, Dawn Kisner 493.

Castle Mon. Afternoon Seniors (2/28) — Bob Veselik 662, Ed Plachno 643, Judy Vliet 482, Cheri Betchkal 462.

Castle Sat. Kings & Queens (2/26) — Steve Quella 674, Ryan Schroeder 666, Tanya Kisner 548.

Castle Bowlers Choice (2/25) — Lennie Boresch 269.

Castle Strikettes (2/25) — Tammy Folk 547, Jean Nelson 540, Sheila Carter 540, JoAnn Nelson 520, Melissa Jansen 255.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (2/24) — Walt Strini 537-202, Bill Mortensen 536, Sandy Strini 541-207, Emma Wood 517.

Castle Wed. Niters (2/23) — Willie Freeman 264.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/23) — Duane Hoffman 644, Ed Plachno 624, Ron Sommer 602, Al Jensen 601, Gary Schlicht 258.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/28) — Dee Bostic 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (3/1) — Nicole Guerrido 583, Karrie Davis 223.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (3/1) — Kathy Lawrenz 553, Joan Rennert 522, Arlene Lemack 472-197, Eileen Stuebe 461.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (3/1) — Dylan Woodward 628, Nick Anders 585, Joe Riese 233, Amanda Eickhorst 522, Debbie Hauer 519, Debbie Trabert 203.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (3/1) — Jolene Ahles 501-195, Gloria Cotton 497-195, Linda Hagen 483, Linda Polzin 466.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (3/2) — Duane Hoffren 675-280, Ron Brankey 650, Rom Sommer 643, Al Jensen 638.

Castle Wed. Niters (3/2) — Randy Coates 300.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/2) — Donald Lietzke 693, Kevin Molbeck 680, Larry Mutchie 640, Paul Pier 632, Kyle Kisner 300.

The Lanes Wed. Strike Force (3/2) — Carrie Scheckler 564, Gina Crenshaw 534, Carla Kenyon 531, Meliesa Crenshaw 521, Jenny Rettmueller 236.

The Lanes Retirees (3/2) — Anthony Hansen 651, Dave Crenshaw 637, David Shelby 607, Dean Holewinski 605, Keith Beaudin 290.

Knights of Castle (3/3) — Eric Callis 698, Doug Weber 694, Brian Candido 691, David Fechner Jr. 683-300.

Castle Strikettes (3/3) — Christina Horvath 582, Lisa Fletcher 575, Ashley Callis 567, Amanda Quella 560, Samantha Slaasted 247.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (3/3) — Walt Strini 582-223, Bill Mortensen 518, Sandy Strini 517-200, Emma Wood 418.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (3/3) — Brad Janicek 682, Gary Schlicht 681, Jeff Egresi 680, Thomas Wishau 677-279, Lauren Kudrna 289.

The Lanes Trestleboard (3/3) — Keith Beaudin 697, Eric Thoennes 685, Mickey Moe 267, Karen Schiller 588-248, Joanne Beischel 483.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (3/4) — Matthew Lunde 699, Matthew Henkes 697, Demetrius Polk 289, Katelynn Fletcher 565, Marcia Munoz 550, Danielle Gename 247.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (3/4) — Michael Welter 689, Mario Guzman 678, Kim Westerlund 654, Larry Mutchie 279, Nancy Vioski 563-215.

Castle Family & Friends (3/5)—Dave Peterson Jr. 688, Jeff Smith 677, Al Zeitz Jr. 299, Maureen Wilson 546-215, Woody Woodward 534.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (2/26) — Carlos Cervantes 670-255, Ethan Nurmi 649, Alex Wallatt 255, Danielle Christopherson 574, Savana Larsen 574.

Castle Juniors (2/26) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 544, Jason Boyce 524, JaQuora Jones 479, Sydnie Regep 470.

Castle Preps (2/26) — Paige Pron 369, Brooke Pron 369, Carstyn Glitzky 417, Eli Tessman 284.

Castle Bantams (2/26) — Blake Curley 287, Trent White 219, Jayden Vivio 165, Don Sheckles 162.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors (2/26) — RJ Mattie 613,Maddux B rooks 607-244, Alaina Kruchten 522-186, Abigail Fletcher 501.

The Lanes Preps (2/26) — Ryan Harms 453-174, Ian Naegeli 349, Alina Unser 368, Maya White 346-136.

The Lanes Bantams (2/26) — Harper Landreman 160-95, Maci Peterson 157, Nino Florita 148-76, Benjamin Harms 140.

The Lanes Bumpers (2/26) — Ella Prudhomme 187-101, Maliya Lampkin 169, Gabby Landreman 128.

Castle Majors (3/5) — Carlos Cervantes 698, Cameron Calverley 680, Danielle Christopherson 563, Emily McIntosh 525.

Castle Juniors (3/5) — Jason Boyce 620, Michael Zwiefelhofer 566, JaQuora Jones 541, McKenzie Larsen 498.

Castle Preps (3/5) — Paige Pron 427, Zoey Plocinski 417, Carsten Glitzky 420, Ian Hohnl 409.

Castle Bantams (3/5) — Blake Curley 256, Trent White 226.

