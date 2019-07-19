SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Matt Wisniewski 747, Mike Estes 740, Tony Oliva 677-299, Paul Bober 670.
Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Nathan Michalowski 731-258, Will Welch 715-258.
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Mike Vasey 716-258.
Sports Reporter
