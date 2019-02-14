Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

757—Brian Vance, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

755—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

753—James Schnell, River City Wed. Men

716—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

716—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School

713—Bob Albee, River City Wed. Men

702—Don Stardy, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

632—Sue Daschner, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

611—Lisa Hessefort, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 676-243, Bob Veselik 564, Tracy Matthews 516-223, Emma Wood 429.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 629-233, Don Hyatt 520, Sandy Strini 465-187, Carol Usa 453.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 508-189, Ann Gedemer 471, Maria Boehm 466.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 680, Tyronn Dyess 657-249, James Oates 657, LeeVora Perry 554-229, Kathy Lawrenz 509.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Adam Cecchini 683, Scott Horvath 681, Mitchell Wolfe 669, Brandon Quinones 665, Matt Cecchini 280.

The Lanes Trestleboard — William Wasson 665, Tim Steinke 648, Lyle Casey 275, Emily Panyk 508-187, Joanne Beischel 438.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Sara Hessefort 598, Elizabeth Just 561, Cindy Taylor 541, Doreen Seitz 536.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 484-190, Janet Johnson 453.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jeff Vandegenachte 699, John Mangalindan 691, Dan Zelenski 279, Jessica Storm 592, Sue Daschner 227.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 650, Ray Jacobson 606, Steve Solofra 587, Cody Clausen 235, Diane Fincutter 544-191.

River City Wed. Men — Jim Nannemann 688, CJ Torosian 687, Bill Fischer 672, Mike Torosian 660, James Schnell 289, Tammy Czerwinski 531-214.

JUNIORS

T&C Wed. High School — Joe Piccolo 613, Tristian Albrecht 608, Russell Glessing 278, Brianna Ludwig 565, Allison Clark 541-198.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments