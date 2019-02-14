MEN'S LEADERS
757—Brian Vance, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
755—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW
753—James Schnell, River City Wed. Men
716—Bill Dangutis, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
716—Russell Glessing, T&C Wed. High School
713—Bob Albee, River City Wed. Men
702—Don Stardy, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
632—Sue Daschner, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
611—Lisa Hessefort, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — John Matthews 676-243, Bob Veselik 564, Tracy Matthews 516-223, Emma Wood 429.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 629-233, Don Hyatt 520, Sandy Strini 465-187, Carol Usa 453.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 508-189, Ann Gedemer 471, Maria Boehm 466.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 680, Tyronn Dyess 657-249, James Oates 657, LeeVora Perry 554-229, Kathy Lawrenz 509.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Adam Cecchini 683, Scott Horvath 681, Mitchell Wolfe 669, Brandon Quinones 665, Matt Cecchini 280.
The Lanes Trestleboard — William Wasson 665, Tim Steinke 648, Lyle Casey 275, Emily Panyk 508-187, Joanne Beischel 438.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Sara Hessefort 598, Elizabeth Just 561, Cindy Taylor 541, Doreen Seitz 536.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 484-190, Janet Johnson 453.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jeff Vandegenachte 699, John Mangalindan 691, Dan Zelenski 279, Jessica Storm 592, Sue Daschner 227.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 650, Ray Jacobson 606, Steve Solofra 587, Cody Clausen 235, Diane Fincutter 544-191.
River City Wed. Men — Jim Nannemann 688, CJ Torosian 687, Bill Fischer 672, Mike Torosian 660, James Schnell 289, Tammy Czerwinski 531-214.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Joe Piccolo 613, Tristian Albrecht 608, Russell Glessing 278, Brianna Ludwig 565, Allison Clark 541-198.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.