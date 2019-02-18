Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

784—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens 

752—Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens 

733—Russell Glessing, T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors

716—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

706—Curt Beischel, Castle Sat. Night Special

703—Steve Vlach, Castle Kings & Queens 

703—Jeffrey Fernholz, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

710—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens 

614—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens

613—Sheryl Sax, Castle Sat. Night Special 

LEAGUES

T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Greg Meinen 694, Nate Longo 689-265, Shannon Spencer 572-212, Amanda Gerth 499.

Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 300, Dawn Kisner 510, Melissa Jansen 277.

Castle Sat. Night Special — Curt Beischel 266, Sheryl Sax 243.

Castle Sat. Movers — Pat McNally 682-278, Randy Vincent 676, JoAnn Galica 639-244, Kathy Galica 622.

The Lanes Party Animals — Jeff Wunderle 602-227, David Madisen 431, Sarah White 398, Jenny Nemeth 378, Sharon Hill 160.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Darren Olson 674, Randy Sykes 651, Jeffrey Fernholz 266, Heidi Scholzen 566-220, Jill Kruschke 557.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Frank Langel 676-261, Mark Nielsen 625, Stephanie Warner 549-215, Amanda Langel 516.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Spencer Abbott 569, Jane Madisen 515.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Plachno 608, Greg Schick 578, Pat Gallo 443, Florence Straube 437. 

The Lanes Sooners — Bryan Jennings 666, Duane Hoffren 661, Rick M. Gillis 254, Laura Justman 365-144.

JUNIORS

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Tristian Albrecht 643, Camden Ludwig 620, Russell Glessing 258, Kaitlyn Keller 589, Amber Vogt 580-233.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 573-235, Kyle Mangalindan 418, Savannah Leonard 453-173, Chloe Longo 375.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Derek Berberich 136, Ella Riley 125-78, Sean Szydlowski 110.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 162-83, Cayden Peronto 121.

