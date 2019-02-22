MEN'S LEADERS
796—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice
771—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
760—Nate Haug, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
749—Al Zirbel, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
742—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle
737—Tony Camp, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
726—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
722—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle
722—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
716—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice
714—Tim Steinke, The Lanes Trestleboard
713—Mike Estes, Knights of Castle
709—Tom Pfeiffer, Hillside Classic
706—CJ Johnson, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
705—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle
705—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
704—Jeff Hayes, Knights of Castle
WOMEN'S LEADERS
741—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed
718—Jenny Wonders, Hillside Classic
661—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
654—Jessica Nannemann, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
644—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
632—Karen Jannene, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff
620—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
615—Gayle Rosenthal, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
605—Peggy Wettengal, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff
604—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle — Rick Fredrickson 676, Dave Fechner Jr. 676, Sam Slaasted 658, Mike Estes 297.
Castle Strikettes — Stephanie Vertz 583-223, Carmen Mortensen 569, Jenny Sieker 561, Melissa Jansen 556.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 678-278, Matt Cecchini 676, Brad Janicek 666-278, Daniel Pier 654.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Roger Lofquist 683, Keith Beaudin 683, Josh Casey 278, Amanda Langel 508, Joanne Beischel 449-184.
Castle Bowler’s Choice — John Schroeder Sr. 289.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Gregg Hansen 660-254, Kenneth Vioski 652, Mike Kohl 615, Jose Rodriguez 604.
Hillside Classic — Matt Nelson 664, Al Smith 649, Don Leitzke 642.
Hillside Tavern — Michael Yarbrough 685, Nate Berryman 672, Larry Smith 615, Christine Horn 416.
Hillside Por La Gente — Joel Mikulecky 660, Tyrone Trabert 645, Angela Johnson 546, Elaine Falaschi 487.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Mike Vyvyan 696, Terry France 657, Gary Busch 653, Brian Krempasky 649.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Adam Gebel 300, Taylor Melahn 246.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 674-247, Ron Kuchenbecker 631, Mae Boeger 558, Lorraine Draper 551, Theresa Riemer 278.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Dave Gajewski 646, John Seitz 279.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Mary Niederer 541, Patricia Yakes 502, Toiffany Taylor 502, Karen Jannene 246.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Sue Hartlage 542, Theresa Torosian 536, Mary Mainus 532, Tammie Storm 513, Jessica Storm 236.
