MEN'S LEADERS

798—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors

766—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic

760—Mark Leitzke, Castle Keglers

758—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

753—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

751—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic

751—Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

745—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic

740—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic

737—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

737—Joe Moran, T&C Mon. Night Majors

729—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors

718—Rusty Shaw, Castle Classic

717—Jeff Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

716—Rick Fredrickson, Castle Keglers

716—David Kail, T&C Mon. Night Majors

713—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

708—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

705—Michael Estes, Castle Keglers

700—Delbert Richards, Castle Classic

700—Riley Smith, Castle Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

677—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

628—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

623—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

LEAGUES

Castle Classic — Matt Dahnert 300.

Castle Keglers — Jeremy Kosup 680, Bill Pfister 675, Michael Estes 289.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Al Wallat 681, Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 668, Eric Kudrna 668, Al Steinke 667-265.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Hansen 560, Sandy Redman 527, Sandra Jansa 524, JoAnn Nelson 496, Carol Kochanski 212.

Castle Women Teachers — JoAnne Michel 550-214, Cindy Tigges 538, Rhonda Smerchek 508.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Jean Weber 566, Kathryn Urick 565, Kat Sell 556, Jolene Ahles 522, Shari Urick 222.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Marty Richter 680-255, Jim Rigney 674, Vern Fink 664, Jeremy Harms 655.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Ken Klopstein 667-259, Jordan Landreman 633, Debbie Hauer 512, Connie Pederson 486-197.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Rick Seidel 300, Jamey Caldwell 300, Felicia Longo 599-213, Rachel Eldert 533.

T&C Mon. ABC — Kurt Schoenherr 639, Dale Thomas 598, Burt Phelps 571, Pete Hanson 247, Lorraine Draper 520-202.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Darren Kisting 697, John Weiser 686, Tom Fennig 289, Lori Exner 599, Sue Daschner 579, Shane McNally 247.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 609, Dale Kotke 599, Fred Mrotek 229, Joyce Malison 458-181, Paddy Nannemann 452.

