MEN'S LEADERS
798—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Mon. Night Majors
766—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
760—Mark Leitzke, Castle Keglers
758—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
753—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
751—Matt Dahnert, Castle Classic
751—Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
745—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
740—Kyle Zagar, Castle Classic
737—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
737—Joe Moran, T&C Mon. Night Majors
729—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors
718—Rusty Shaw, Castle Classic
717—Jeff Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
716—Rick Fredrickson, Castle Keglers
716—David Kail, T&C Mon. Night Majors
713—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
708—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
705—Michael Estes, Castle Keglers
700—Delbert Richards, Castle Classic
700—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
677—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
628—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
623—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
LEAGUES
Castle Classic — Matt Dahnert 300.
Castle Keglers — Jeremy Kosup 680, Bill Pfister 675, Michael Estes 289.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Al Wallat 681, Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 668, Eric Kudrna 668, Al Steinke 667-265.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Hansen 560, Sandy Redman 527, Sandra Jansa 524, JoAnn Nelson 496, Carol Kochanski 212.
Castle Women Teachers — JoAnne Michel 550-214, Cindy Tigges 538, Rhonda Smerchek 508.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Jean Weber 566, Kathryn Urick 565, Kat Sell 556, Jolene Ahles 522, Shari Urick 222.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Marty Richter 680-255, Jim Rigney 674, Vern Fink 664, Jeremy Harms 655.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Ken Klopstein 667-259, Jordan Landreman 633, Debbie Hauer 512, Connie Pederson 486-197.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Rick Seidel 300, Jamey Caldwell 300, Felicia Longo 599-213, Rachel Eldert 533.
T&C Mon. ABC — Kurt Schoenherr 639, Dale Thomas 598, Burt Phelps 571, Pete Hanson 247, Lorraine Draper 520-202.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Darren Kisting 697, John Weiser 686, Tom Fennig 289, Lori Exner 599, Sue Daschner 579, Shane McNally 247.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Willie Duldulao 609, Dale Kotke 599, Fred Mrotek 229, Joyce Malison 458-181, Paddy Nannemann 452.
