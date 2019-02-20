Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

814—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

813—Tyronn Dyess, Castle V.F.W.

790—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

787—Travis Bushley, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

766—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

757—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

749—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

740—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

733—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

725—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

721—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

719—Andy Jansta, Castle V.F.W.

716—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

712—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

709—Kevin Moreno, Castle V.F.W.

709—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.

706—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.

705—Joel Matek, Castle V.F.W.

705—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

702—Justin Riekena, Castle V.F.W.

701—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

WOMEN'S LEADERS

730—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

684—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

652—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

630—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

615—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

600—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

Castle V.F.W. — Tyronn Dyess 297.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 231.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 688-268, George Matson 642, Duane Hoffren 628, Ed Plachno 601.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 529, Barbara Thomas 527, LeeVora Perry 527-202, Sandra Thurmond 482.

Belles of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 548-195, Linda Polzin 514, Sandra Thurmond 452, Dawn Harris 421.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 297.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 582, Ken Stockero 573, Kathy Erickson 549, Gert Kowalewski 547.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 279, Zach Chernouski 279, Theresa Riemer 278.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 566-232, Connie Kirchner 553, Jackie Heiligenthal 506, Betty Altenburg 500.

