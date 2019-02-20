MEN'S LEADERS
814—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
813—Tyronn Dyess, Castle V.F.W.
790—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
787—Travis Bushley, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
766—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
757—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
749—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
740—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
733—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
725—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
721—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
719—Andy Jansta, Castle V.F.W.
716—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
712—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
709—Kevin Moreno, Castle V.F.W.
709—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.
706—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.
705—Joel Matek, Castle V.F.W.
705—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
702—Justin Riekena, Castle V.F.W.
701—Dan Steimle, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
730—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
684—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
652—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
630—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
615—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
600—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Castle V.F.W. — Tyronn Dyess 297.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 231.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 688-268, George Matson 642, Duane Hoffren 628, Ed Plachno 601.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 529, Barbara Thomas 527, LeeVora Perry 527-202, Sandra Thurmond 482.
Belles of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 548-195, Linda Polzin 514, Sandra Thurmond 452, Dawn Harris 421.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 297.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 582, Ken Stockero 573, Kathy Erickson 549, Gert Kowalewski 547.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 279, Zach Chernouski 279, Theresa Riemer 278.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 566-232, Connie Kirchner 553, Jackie Heiligenthal 506, Betty Altenburg 500.
