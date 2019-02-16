MEN'S LEADERS
804—Dave Piech, Castle.com
776—Mike Vasey, Castle.com
776—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle.com
761—Nathan Berryman, Castle.com
755—Joel Anderson, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
745—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
736—Mike Thoennes, Castle.com
729—Geno Sems, Castle.com
711—Jonathan Loendorf, The Lanes Miller Lite Angry Brother
710—Dave Gajewski, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
705—Eric Schatzman, Castle.com
703—Greg Brooks, The Lanes Miller Lite Angry Brother
WOMEN'S LEADERS
687—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Miller Lite Angry Brother
619—Robyn Welker, The Lanes Miller Lite Angry Brother
610—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Night Mixed
LEAGUES
The Lanes Miller Lite Angry Brother — Mitchell Wolfe 658, Scott Peterson 658, Greg Brooks 288, Mindy Christensen 569, Rebecca Welter 552, Danielle Gename 268.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Ed Ksobiech 696-266, Dave Schreck 598, Theresa Torosian 466, Darlene Flees 389, Eleanor Treffinger 244.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — John Mangalindan 647, Marcus Ludwig 276, Melissa Vogt 594-212, Mary Appenzeller 554.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Bumpers —Blake Curley 186, Trent White 176-102, Maci Peterson 172-94.
The Lanes Bantams — Landon Sigrist 205-116, Hector Kiesler 189, Kourtney Hanson 193-118, Frankie Tempesta 29.
The Lanes Majors and Juniors — Rj Mattie 616-225, Elijah Solen 457, Sommerlee Boedecker 527, Abby Lakosh 508.
The Lanes Preps — Brody Pansch 560-245, Quintin Billips 438, Miley Brooks 493-180, Roxana Simpson 275.
Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 213, Ayden Vasey 202, Maya White 215, Autumn Richter 178.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 479, Jason Boyce 473, Savana Larsen 474, Sydney Regep 412.
Castle Juniors — Tyler Venne 587, Jack Hohnl 570, Madison Venne 549, Haley LaFever 457.
Castle Majors — Ryan Mai 598, Nathan Hohnl 571, Tess Pufahl 519, Emily McIntosh 364.
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 585, James Breidenbach 537, Jay Clarksen 223, Maddie Pozek 472-170, Addison Kinsey 418.
