Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

800—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic

782—Rod Darge, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

775—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors

773—Mike Thoennes, Castle Keglers

761—Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

755—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic

755—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors

745—Riley Smith, Castle Classic

740—Delbert Richards, Castle Classic

736—Corey Swieciak, T&C Mon. Night Majors

735—Don Langdon, Castle Classic

733—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic

730—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

715—Rob Beth, Castle Classic

715—Shawn Zagar, Castle Classic

712—Chris Wagner, T&C Mon. Night Majors

709—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Classic

707—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers

707—Lloyd McIndoe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

703—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

701—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

700—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic

700—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

622—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

616—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

615—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

606—Rachel Eldert, T&C Mon. Night Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Classic — Matt Zagar 300.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Eric Kudrna 677, Ron Vokes 670, Glen Halberstadt 667, Scott O’Brien 662, Rod Darge 288.

Castle Keglers — Michael Estes 695, Mark Leitzke 689, Chuck Veselik 679, Terry Compton 673, Mike Thoennes 279.

Castle Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 493, Annie Dunn 470-185, Shirley Bedford 462, Jan Corkins 450.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Redman 577, Darlene Krueger 550, Sandra Jansa 532, Carmen Mortensen 522, Cathy Larrabee 212.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Corey Swieciak 300, Tyler Schildt 300, Amanda Gerth 581-226.

T&C Mon. ABC — Rodney Sebo 595, Burt Phelps 548, Pete Hanson 545-215, Al Blum 545, Lorraine Draper 556-223.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John fischer 695, Porky Witkofski 694, Ryan McIlwee 300, Danielle Hibbard 562, Sue Daschner 552, Jessica Nannemann 236.

River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 632, Larry Ranker 615-228, Joyce Malison 461, Paddy Nannemann 443-172.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments