MEN'S LEADERS
800—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic
782—Rod Darge, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
775—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
773—Mike Thoennes, Castle Keglers
761—Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
755—Tyler Hirth, Castle Classic
755—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
745—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
740—Delbert Richards, Castle Classic
736—Corey Swieciak, T&C Mon. Night Majors
735—Don Langdon, Castle Classic
733—Matt Zagar, Castle Classic
730—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
715—Rob Beth, Castle Classic
715—Shawn Zagar, Castle Classic
712—Chris Wagner, T&C Mon. Night Majors
709—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Classic
707—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers
707—Lloyd McIndoe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
703—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
701—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
700—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
700—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
622—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
616—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
615—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
606—Rachel Eldert, T&C Mon. Night Majors
LEAGUES
Castle Classic — Matt Zagar 300.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Eric Kudrna 677, Ron Vokes 670, Glen Halberstadt 667, Scott O’Brien 662, Rod Darge 288.
Castle Keglers — Michael Estes 695, Mark Leitzke 689, Chuck Veselik 679, Terry Compton 673, Mike Thoennes 279.
Castle Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 493, Annie Dunn 470-185, Shirley Bedford 462, Jan Corkins 450.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandy Redman 577, Darlene Krueger 550, Sandra Jansa 532, Carmen Mortensen 522, Cathy Larrabee 212.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Corey Swieciak 300, Tyler Schildt 300, Amanda Gerth 581-226.
T&C Mon. ABC — Rodney Sebo 595, Burt Phelps 548, Pete Hanson 545-215, Al Blum 545, Lorraine Draper 556-223.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John fischer 695, Porky Witkofski 694, Ryan McIlwee 300, Danielle Hibbard 562, Sue Daschner 552, Jessica Nannemann 236.
River City Miller Tues. Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 632, Larry Ranker 615-228, Joyce Malison 461, Paddy Nannemann 443-172.
