MEN’S LEADERS

707—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men

LEAGUES

Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 489, Laura Justman 488, Katherine Strandell 487-185, Linda Polzin 482.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 614-247, Anthony Hansen 596, Mark Tarwid 580, Marvin Krahn 574.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Allen Jensen 646-268, Duane Hoffren 627, George Matson 609, Don Hyatt 608, Ron Sommer 268.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 670-258, Jim Licht 629, Paddy Nannemann 414-170, Joyce Malison 412.

Racine County Senior Tournament

At The Lanes on 20

Dec. 2-20

Final Top 10 results

HANDICAP TEAM EVENT: 1. 4 X’s (Paul Bishop Jr., Ramiro Gonzalez Jr., Richard Thomas, Anthony Hansen) 2,827. 2. Lewens Financial 2,763. 3. Wait & See 2,757. 4. Albert Rd. 2,742. 5. Leasure Trucking 2,724 6. GRA #1 2,643. 7. SPARE US 2,640. 8. T&C Ladies 2,607. 9. Towne & Country Pro Shop II 2,596. 10. The Lanes on 20 2,577.

HANDICAP DOUBLES: 1. George Albert-Georgette Albert 1,510. 2. Alma Alvarez-George Alvarez Sr. 1,406. 3. Michael Kohl-Clay Venne Jr. 1,368. 4. Paul Bishop Jr.-Ramiro Gonzalez Jr. 1,366. 5. Scott O’Brien-Cary O’Brien 1,365. 6. Al Wallat-Michael Groth 1,363. 7. William Lister-Kim Westerlund 1,346. 8. Victor Erato-Michael Welter 1,340. 9. Frank Michalowski-Delbert Richards 1,339. 10. Larry Mikulecky-Pat McNally 1,325.

HANDICAP SINGLES: 1. Pat McNally 747. 2. Michael Kohl 746. 3. Michael Welter 743. 4. Larry Mikulecky 741. 5. Leonard Johnson Sr. 740. 6. Alma Alvarez 724. 7. Kim Westerlund 723. 8. George Albert 717. 9. Edward Verteben 709. 10. Ramiro Gonzalez Jr. 699.

SCRATCH ALL-EVENTS: 1. George Albert 2,070. 2. Al Wallat 2,027. 3. Delbert Richards 2,008. 4. Michael Kohl 1,969. 5. Georgette Albert 1,965. 6. Michael Groth 1,955. 7. Kim Westerlund 1,898. 8. Larry Mikulecky 1,891. 9. Pat McNally 1,882. 10. Michael Welter 1,873.

Tags

