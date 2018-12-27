Try 1 month for 99¢

MEN'S LEADERS

761—John Mangalindan, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

737—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters

721—Mike Stanosz, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

721—John Fischer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

715—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

713—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters

711—Randy Ricchio, Castle Wed. Niters

701—Chuck Recupero, Castle Wed. Niters

WOMEN'S LEADERS

611—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

600—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Niters — Dylan Sucharda 676, Jeremy Kenoyn 674, Chris Simon 673, Scott Peterson 669, TJ Nielsen 669.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 623-263, Don Hyatt 552, Sandy Strini 515-179, Inge VanderLeest 440.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 691, Dave Boldus 675, Tyronn Dyess 259, Lula Smith 530-204, Alicia Harris 528.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Pete Porcaro 696, Les Wald 696, Scott O’Brien 692, Edward Kirkorian 685, Kim Westerlund 278.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Kayla Berens 546, Patricia McNeil 503, Dawn Hall 494, Donna Chapman 494, Bridgette Wolfe 201.

Castle Strikettes — Jenny Sieker 599, Ashley Callis 579-224, Sierra Werderitch 565, Melissa Jansen 555.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Erich Merrill 696, Tracy Karstetter 279, Jessica Storm 213.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Ray Jacobson 643, Cody Clausen 633, Carl Chernouski 601, Jeff Rice 255, Diane Fincutter 596-223.

