MEN'S LEADERS
761—John Mangalindan, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
737—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
721—Mike Stanosz, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
721—John Fischer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
715—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
713—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters
711—Randy Ricchio, Castle Wed. Niters
701—Chuck Recupero, Castle Wed. Niters
WOMEN'S LEADERS
611—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
600—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters — Dylan Sucharda 676, Jeremy Kenoyn 674, Chris Simon 673, Scott Peterson 669, TJ Nielsen 669.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 623-263, Don Hyatt 552, Sandy Strini 515-179, Inge VanderLeest 440.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 691, Dave Boldus 675, Tyronn Dyess 259, Lula Smith 530-204, Alicia Harris 528.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Pete Porcaro 696, Les Wald 696, Scott O’Brien 692, Edward Kirkorian 685, Kim Westerlund 278.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Kayla Berens 546, Patricia McNeil 503, Dawn Hall 494, Donna Chapman 494, Bridgette Wolfe 201.
Castle Strikettes — Jenny Sieker 599, Ashley Callis 579-224, Sierra Werderitch 565, Melissa Jansen 555.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Erich Merrill 696, Tracy Karstetter 279, Jessica Storm 213.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Ray Jacobson 643, Cody Clausen 633, Carl Chernouski 601, Jeff Rice 255, Diane Fincutter 596-223.
