Vern Fink thought his night was done Friday late in the final Senior Division stepladder match in the Racine County Bowling Classic.
He was happy to be wrong.
Fink recovered from a split in the eighth frame by striking out in the 10th frame for a thrilling 222-221 victory over Mike Vasey to win the Senior Division title of the third annual tournament at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Fink, 50, in his first year of eligibility in the Senior Division, won $500 and a big trophy for his championship.
“I’ve always wanted to win this thing,” Fink said. “It was awesome — it was a heck of a time.”
It wasn’t so awesome early on in match play. He led the tournament after the first round Tuesday night, but was slow getting out of the gate, shooting games of 194 and 201, and dropped to fourth after the first two games.
Fink battled back into third after games 9 and 10, then vaulted back into the lead in game 11 with a 247 to win his match. In the 12th game, the position round, Fink beat Tom Fennig 237-215 to earn the top seed in the stepladder finals.
“I dug a hole in my first two games, but I found my groove from there,” Fink said. “It was quite the ride.”
Fink then had to wait for the first two matches of the stepladder. Vasey, a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, beat Fennig 265-249 in the first stepladder match and beat fellow Hall of Fame member, and friend, Joe Crocco 279-151.
Fink got out to a lead in the final stepladder match, but then disaster struck in the eighth frame when he left a Big Four (4-6-7-10) split. He got two pins on his second ball, which proved to be key.
“I thought I was done after that,” Fink said.
Vasey needed to get a strike on his first ball to lock Fink out, but left a solid 7 pin on a pocket shot. He converted the spare and got a strike on his final ball, forcing Fink to strike out to win.
To make it interesting, Fink had to shoot on the lane where he left his split. However, two solid pocket hits and a strike on a near-crossover shot on his final shot gave him the trophy.
“I got up there and banged out three strikes,” Fink said. “The first two were (in the pocket) and the third was not as solid as I wanted it.
“When I left the big split, the two pins were a determining factor.”
Fink dedicated his victory to his mother, Patricia, who passed away Feb. 9.
Vasey, who lost in the final stepladder match to Jeff Fernholz last year in the Senior final, said he had a long day at work, but got a wake-up call during match play from Crocco.
“I was tired and kind of falling asleep,” Vasey said. “He took me to the woodshed in the position round (winning 289-245), but I got him in the stepladder.
“I put the pressure on Vern and he had to punch out to win, so I give all the credit to Vern.”
The tournament concludes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the final round of the Men’s Division. First prize in the Men’s Division is $750.
All spectators who come to Old Settler’s on Saturday will receive one free raffle ticket. The raffle prize is a Lenovo laptop. Spectators must be present to win.
