Bowling: Racine County centers feeling squeeze of coronavirus restrictions

If this season’s fall bowling leagues decide to continue their seasons when the center opens again, there will be no summer volleyball or bowling leagues, but anyone who signed up for them will receive free open bowling through Sept. 1.

The situation is obviously very similar on the other end of Racine County, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

T&C general manager Theresa Riemer, whose father, Merrill Draper, owns the center, was also running normally until the edicts came down at the beginning of last week.

When the limit was 50 people, she and her staff tried to figure out how to rearrange some leagues and workers’ shifts to allow leagues to continue.

That idea was rendered moot with the 10-person limit.

“We were literally sitting in office discussing how to rearrange leagues to still bowl, and deal with 50 and under,” Riemer said. “We could have three to five staff members on hand and we talked about shifts, whatever we could be to be sure to get to the end of the season — we needed the business.

“We wanted to do what we could to keep going, until we got to work Tuesday morning, and there was the 10-person ban. That was the nail in the coffin right there,so to speak. We just had no choice.