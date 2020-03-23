Bowling: Racine County centers feeling squeeze of coronavirus restrictions

The current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has altered most of our lives like no other event in recent history.
For bowling centers, it almost feels like the end of the world.
Most bowling establishments are a hybrid of things — part bar, part restaurant, part sport, part social gathering — and those centers had to shut down after a series of edicts by national leaders and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at the beginning of last week.
Up until Monday, March 16, there was a limit of 250 people in a single place and leagues were still going on pretty much as usual. Later that day, the limit was reduced to 50. Some smaller leagues around the county went on as usual Tuesday morning, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — but during the afternoon, Evers declared that no more than 10 people could meet as a group.
That effectively shut down all league play, during which most centers make their largest profits, and that has all but ended those league seasons, as well as closed the centers in their entirety.
Since all six Racine County bowling centers are locally owned, they are struggling already, with no official end in sight.
“This whole thing is devastating — there’s no other way to put it,” said Castle Lanes owner Phil Ontko, his voice breaking numerous times during a phone interview last week. “Some people don’t understand small business. We make enough money (during the fall league season, generally early September to mid-April) to get through summer and that’s what has allowed me to keep employees, save enough for bills and property taxes.
“To have that cut off is shocking. I called my insurance company because I was concerned what coverages we had and it took me entire day (to go over it). There is no disruption of business insurance — no such thing exists. If we had a tornado, a fire or the roof caved in, we could rebuild.”
In addition to hurting his employees, most of them full-time, he has to worry about his own financial situation as we all try to ride this out.
“I’m self-employed person and we (Ontko and his wife, Patti), we derive income from center,” Ontko said. “Once we shut down, we can’t get unemployment and any reserve cash is drained.
“It boils down to the health and survival of the center. There’s a willingness to fill out the season, but the season is on hold. I don’t know what will happen. All prize money is secure, but all daily operations have ceased.”
Ontko does have a good feeling about what will happen when he can open again. His customers, and bowlers in general, tend to be very loyal and he has confidence most, if not all, will return when the all-clear is given.
One sign of that came on March 16 when Ontko talked to the leagues bowling that night and told them the situation.
“The bowlers were so kind and receptive,” Ontko said, and one in particular was more than kind.
Kenosha bowler Zak Eidsor, a 23-year-old league regular who is a Type 1 diabetic and uses an insulin pump, approached Ontko and handed him $100.
“He comes up to me in the bar and said ‘I feel really bad for you guys’ and he gave me $20 for each of our part-timers,” Ontko said. “It broke me up.”
Ontko is keeping his bowlers informed through a daily newsletter — “The Castle KEEP CALM Daily Report” — that he’s running on the Castle Lanes Facebook page.
Friday’s report was a mix of optimism and reality as Ontko posted the following message:
“Being realistic, it looks like this emergency will go into May. Patti & I pray it doesn’t go that long. League officers should be contacting businesses and postponing banquets.”
Saturday’s message was more positive (see the Castle Facebook page for the full statement); here’s an excerpt:
“We all miss you, our bowlers, dearly: Castle Lanes is sleeping, but ready to wake … to bowlers’ chatter and crashing pins. Let’s all pull together and start counting the wins.”
Despite the current situation, Castle is continuing to conduct league signups for summer sand volleyball and bowling leagues, and for 2020-21 fall leagues. Those interested can contact Castle managing partner Alan Blome at alan.blome@yahoo.com.
If this season’s fall bowling leagues decide to continue their seasons when the center opens again, there will be no summer volleyball or bowling leagues, but anyone who signed up for them will receive free open bowling through Sept. 1.
The situation is obviously very similar on the other end of Racine County, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.
T&C general manager Theresa Riemer, whose father, Merrill Draper, owns the center, was also running normally until the edicts came down at the beginning of last week.
When the limit was 50 people, she and her staff tried to figure out how to rearrange some leagues and workers’ shifts to allow leagues to continue.
That idea was rendered moot with the 10-person limit.
“We were literally sitting in office discussing how to rearrange leagues to still bowl, and deal with 50 and under,” Riemer said. “We could have three to five staff members on hand and we talked about shifts, whatever we could be to be sure to get to the end of the season — we needed the business.
“We wanted to do what we could to keep going, until we got to work Tuesday morning, and there was the 10-person ban. That was the nail in the coffin right there,so to speak. We just had no choice.
“We thought about messaging people to see about maybe an eight-person tournament, anything to bring in business, but it wasn’t a feasible solution. We didn’t want to endanger anyone.”
Riemer has shut off lights, consolidated food and drink into coolers and freezers and done whatever she could to reduce overhead. Unfortunately, most of Towne & Country’s staff is part-time (servers and bartenders) and T&C isn’t able to help them.
T&C may qualify for financial assistance through small business loans, but Riemer is also hoping the coronavirus situation eases up sooner rather than later. She has been updating T&C’s Facebook and Instagram pages regularly about the center’s status.
“I’ve sent out so many emails to customers that we’re postponed and that when we’re able to open up, we can resume right where left off,” Riemer said. “I hope and pray league bowlers will be happy to come back and help us out.
I know many of them have summertime jobs outside and they may not be able to come back regularly and I know that. It’s a work in progress, but our heads are spinning not knowing what will happen.”
Like Ontko, Riemer is optimistic the bowlers will return, but for Riemer, it’s a different type of optimism. She cites the Burlington community as a whole for its response to major catastrophes, such as the major flooding the city suffered in 2013 and 2017.
“Burlington has always had a very strong communal presence,” Riemer said. “Between floods, to coming out for fundraisers throughout the year, we have a wonderful community that is doing what it can.
“We want to reopen and we need all the help we can get. It’s not just the Burlington community, it’s the bowling community. I consider my customers family moreso than ever.”
Meanwhile, an online store has been opened on the Towne & Country website (https://towneandcountrylanes.com/store.html). The store is selling gift cards for the center in denominations of $10, $25 and $50. Gift cards have no expiration date, are good for all services (except for league and tournament play) and will be mailed directly to you. Click on the link “Come on in, we’re ALWAYS open!”
For Butch Schoenfuss at Old Settler’s Bowling Center, there’s more at stake. The center, along with The Lanes on 20, were hosting the Wisconsin State Bowling Association Senior Tournament, a big money-maker.
But Saturday, the WSBA, which had initially postponed all state tournaments (the Open Championship in Madison, Women’s Championship in Milwaukee, Senior Championship in Racine/Union Grove and the Youth Championship in Wausau) has made all the tournaments complete through March 15. All those who did not bowl will receive refunds.
Schoenfuss was interviewed prior to the final WSBA decision, but said losing the bowlers from across the state, along with his league bowlers, will definitely hurt.
“It’s pretty devastating,” Schoenfuss said. “March and April are the best two months for bowling centers.”
Schoenfuss said he began to scale back operations a few days before the first limitation of 250 people and those who were still bowling returned home more quickly instead of having a drink at the bar or a bite to eat.
“A 50 person limit would have allowed us to continue quite a bit of business with a few adjustments,” Schoenfuss said. “But once the government closed all bars and restaurant and limited it to 10 people, we were at home too.”
If and when leagues can resume, Schoenfuss expects to get business back up to speed within a few days and hopefully they can complete the bowling season.
He also hopes customers will sign up for and play in the summer volleyball, horseshoe and bags leagues, along with Old Settler’s family open bowling program.
“We do a good food business and a regular bar business (in summer),” Schoenfuss said. “We take care of a lot of golfers, but bowling centers need bowlers and their leagues, and that’s why we’re here.
“I’m hoping for all of us that this gets over quickly.”