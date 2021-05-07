Bowling: Racine County Bowling Classic qualifying produces big scores

Qualifying is done in the Racine County Bowling Classic and some familiar names were among the top qualifiers for this week’s finals at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

The Men’s Division had a lot of big scores, starting with leading qualifier Ryan Zagar. He had a 300 game in his second game and added a 299 in his seventh game, finishing with a total pinfall of 2,077 for a 259.6 average.

Cotie Holbek of Burlington just missed an 800 series and 300 game in his first three-game block, shooting 297 in his third game for a 798 start. He is the No. 2 qualifier at 2,024. Two others shot 2,000 or better — Greg Brooks, a former champion of the former Hope Safehouse Match Game Tournament, totaled 2,010 for third and Tyler Hirth opened with an 835 three-game block, including a 300 game, and is at 2,000.

In the Women’s Division, there was a tight battle for the top qualifying spot. Tracy Fakes led off with a 754 three-game block to finish at 1,396 (232.7 average) and Sam Kelly opened with 726 and was two pins behind at 1,394.