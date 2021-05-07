Bowling: Racine County Bowling Classic qualifying produces big scores

Qualifying is done in the Racine County Bowling Classic and some familiar names were among the top qualifiers for this week’s finals at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
The Men’s Division had a lot of big scores, starting with leading qualifier Ryan Zagar. He had a 300 game in his second game and added a 299 in his seventh game, finishing with a total pinfall of 2,077 for a 259.6 average.
Cotie Holbek of Burlington just missed an 800 series and 300 game in his first three-game block, shooting 297 in his third game for a 798 start. He is the No. 2 qualifier at 2,024. Two others shot 2,000 or better — Greg Brooks, a former champion of the former Hope Safehouse Match Game Tournament, totaled 2,010 for third and Tyler Hirth opened with an 835 three-game block, including a 300 game, and is at 2,000.
In the Women’s Division, there was a tight battle for the top qualifying spot. Tracy Fakes led off with a 754 three-game block to finish at 1,396 (232.7 average) and Sam Kelly opened with 726 and was two pins behind at 1,394.
The highlight of the women’s qualifying was from Stephanie Zagar, Ryan's sister, who won the state high school club girls singles title a month ago. Zagar, the third qualifier at 1,373, opened with a 299 game and was just one pin short of joining the women’s 800 club with a 799 in her first three games. In fourth is Jenny Wonders (1,338), a former Hope Safehouse champion.
In the Seniors Division, George Albert was the leading qualifier at 1,328, one pin ahead of former Hope Safehouse champion Tim Ruelle (1,327). Delbert Richards was third (1,295) and Jim Wegner is fourth (1,281).
The finals, which get underway at 6:30 p.m. each night, begin Monday with the first round of the Women’s Division. The first round of the Men’s Division begins Wednesday. The final rounds are Thursday (Women), Friday (Seniors) and Saturday (Men), all at Old Settler’s.
For complete qualifying results, visit the tournament web page at www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic