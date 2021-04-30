Bowling: Racine County Bowling Classic coming up Monday

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out virtually every kind of sporting event last year, including the Racine County Bowling Classic, bowlers have been getting ready for this year’s tournament.

It’s going to be better than ever.

The Classic, presented by Miller Lite, will begin on May 3 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove with the first of five days of eight-game qualifying in all three divisions — Men, Women, Seniors — with the finals beginning the following week.

One of the biggest changes is the inclusion of the Racine County Classic in the inaugural “Triple Crown” of county bowling.

The Classic is the final event of the new three-tournament series that began in March with the Lakefront Brewery Doubles Clash at Castle Lanes and continued with the Home Instead Senior Care/Lieungh’s on Lathrop Trios Shootout at The Lanes on 20 in early April.