Bowling: Racine County Bowling Classic coming up Monday

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out virtually every kind of sporting event last year, including the Racine County Bowling Classic, bowlers have been getting ready for this year’s tournament.
It’s going to be better than ever.
The Classic, presented by Miller Lite, will begin on May 3 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove with the first of five days of eight-game qualifying in all three divisions — Men, Women, Seniors — with the finals beginning the following week.
One of the biggest changes is the inclusion of the Racine County Classic in the inaugural “Triple Crown” of county bowling.
The Classic is the final event of the new three-tournament series that began in March with the Lakefront Brewery Doubles Clash at Castle Lanes and continued with the Home Instead Senior Care/Lieungh’s on Lathrop Trios Shootout at The Lanes on 20 in early April.
High 5 Gear sponsors the points race associated with the three tournaments. Brett Pinnecker and Matt Siekert, who won the Doubles Clash, are 1-2 in the standings with 12,983 and 11,953 points, respectively. Dan Steimle and Matt Crenshaw are tied for fourth with 10,225 and Tony Oliva rounds out the top five with 10,015. Complete standings for the points race can be found online at https://h5gpointsrace.com/
Bowlers must bowl in all three events to be eligible for cash awards in the H5G points race, tournament director Chip Gehrke said.
The winner of the points race will receive cash and prizes from H5G and Storm Bowling, County Classic event finalists will receive beer packages from Lakefront Brewery and Bowler’s Choice Pro Shop at Castle Lanes is giving gift cards to each event winner.
One other significant change this year for the County Classic is the eligible age for the Senior Division, which has been raised from 50 to 55.
Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m. each night. The top 16 men, top 12 seniors and top eight women advance to the finals, which are two-night events.
The finals begin Monday, May 10 and run through Saturday, May 15.
The defending champions, who won in 2019, are Ben Betchkal (Men), Vern Fink (Seniors) and Jenny Wonders (Women). Betchkal has won each of the first three Men’s titles in the tournament, which began in 2017.
For more tournament information, go to www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic