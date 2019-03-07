MEN'S LEADERS
765—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen
761—Mike Torosian, River City Wed. Men
754—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
752—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
745—John Mangalindan, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
723—Erick Kisner, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers
723—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
717—TJ Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters
714—Richard Hohnl Jr., The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
709—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
708—Bucky Barker, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
706—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
705—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
700—Todd Fritz, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
621—Elizabeth Just, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
Castle Courtsmen — Tim Erickson 693-289.
Castle Wed. Niters — Gary Dady 694, Chuck Recupero 689, Mike Kenyoin Sr. 671, Alan Blome 670.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Kevin Landreman 678, Les Wald 675, Jeff Drascic 661, Gregg Landreman 654, Christopher Webb 654, Richard Hohnl Jr. 269.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Tanya Kisner 589-211, Dawn Kisner 539, Patricia McNeil 530, Carrie Scheckler 514.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 629, Mike Erdmann 613, Kathy Lawrenz 584, LeeVora Perry 465.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortenesn 531, Don Hyatt 527-203, Sandy Strini 518-192, Kathi Manchester 510.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Rome Gonzales 532-199, Dave Crendhaw 527, Tracy Matthews 566-201, Margaret Sacotte 482.
Castle Queens — Barb Francis 512, Cindy Tigges 494, Brenda Olmstead 490, Terri Rashleger 200.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lisa Hessefort 566, Stephanie Muratore 552, Karin Glas 530, Donna Delfs 528.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Mary Appenzeller 583, Jessica Storm 566-216.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 681-245, Steve Miller 633, Gary Bushley 606, Diane Fincutter 562-203.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 483, Mae Boeger 482-181.
River City Wed. Men — Ryan Kiedrowski 685, Mike Paulich 685, Vito Jeffords 671, CJ Torosian 665, Mike Torosian 290.
