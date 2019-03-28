MEN'S LEADERS
794—Curt Fritz, Castle Courtsmen
777—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
773—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
761—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
757—Jeff Karsten, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
749—Don Hyatt, Castle Wed. Niters
748—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen
748—Brandon Liberty, Castle Wed. Niters
747—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
732—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters
732—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters
727—Phil Ontko, Castle Wed. Niters
719—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men
718—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
712—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
709—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
709—Bucky Barker, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
703—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
700—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
632—Sue Daschner, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
628—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
624—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers
618—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
LEAGUES
Castle Courtsmen — Curt Fritz 299.
Castle Wed. Niters — Willie Freeman 698, Tory Prudhomme 693, Chuck Recupero 689, Cameron Peterson 683, Alex Marquez Jr. 280, Brandon Liberty 280.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Jeffery Fernholz 693, Larry Mikulecky 680, Kevin Landreman 679, Pete Porcaro 668, Christopher Webb 290.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Kayla Berens 550, Meliesa Crenshaw 515, Julie Adamski 514, Aimee Smith 503, Tanya Kisner 245.
Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 620-236, Dewey Bobo 596, LeeVora Perry 534, Shirley Bedford 484, Kathy Lawrenz 236.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 545-205, Katori Roushia 477, Maria Boehm 475.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 541-223, Bill Mortensen 538, Kathi Manchester 486-181, Sandy Strini 442.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 503-192, Dee Andrzcyzak 500.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Josh Hall 288, Mary Appenzeller 248.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Cody Clausen 670, Carl Chernouski 669-245, Gary Bushley 655, Diane Fincutter 453, Kathy Baumeister 163.
River City Wed. Men — Mike Torosian 671, Todd Wilks 654, Shawn Kinsey 642, Jim Jungbauer 639, CJ Torosian 268.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.