MEN'S LEADERS

794—Curt Fritz, Castle Courtsmen

777—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

773—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters

761—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters

757—Jeff Karsten, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

749—Don Hyatt, Castle Wed. Niters

748—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen

748—Brandon Liberty, Castle Wed. Niters

747—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

732—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters

732—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters

727—Phil Ontko, Castle Wed. Niters

719—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men

718—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters

712—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

709—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters

709—Bucky Barker, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

703—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

700—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial

WOMEN'S LEADERS

632—Sue Daschner, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

628—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

624—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers

618—Tanya Kisner, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

LEAGUES

Castle Courtsmen — Curt Fritz 299.

Castle Wed. Niters — Willie Freeman 698, Tory Prudhomme 693, Chuck Recupero 689, Cameron Peterson 683, Alex Marquez Jr. 280, Brandon Liberty 280.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Jeffery Fernholz 693, Larry Mikulecky 680, Kevin Landreman 679, Pete Porcaro 668, Christopher Webb 290.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Kayla Berens 550, Meliesa Crenshaw 515, Julie Adamski 514, Aimee Smith 503, Tanya Kisner 245.

Castle Thurs. Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 620-236, Dewey Bobo 596, LeeVora Perry 534, Shirley Bedford 484, Kathy Lawrenz 236.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 545-205, Katori Roushia 477, Maria Boehm 475.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 541-223, Bill Mortensen 538, Kathi Manchester 486-181, Sandy Strini 442.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 503-192, Dee Andrzcyzak 500.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Josh Hall 288, Mary Appenzeller 248.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Cody Clausen 670, Carl Chernouski 669-245, Gary Bushley 655, Diane Fincutter 453, Kathy Baumeister 163.

River City Wed. Men — Mike Torosian 671, Todd Wilks 654, Shawn Kinsey 642, Jim Jungbauer 639, CJ Torosian 268.

